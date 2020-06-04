72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

224,772

8,048

Recovered

107,776

3,712

Deaths

6,312

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98577104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh85882772371 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4420212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation, In Other News

SOPs for religious places, hotels, offices, restaurants issued

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 4, 2020, 10:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2020, 10:19 pm IST
The ministry has said social distancing, face masks and hand hygiene etc has to be followed strictly and visitors entry should be staggered
People sing 'Bande Utkal Janani', Odisha's unofficial state song to motivate COVID-19 warriors in front of Jagannath Temple, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Puri. PTI photo
 People sing 'Bande Utkal Janani', Odisha's unofficial state song to motivate COVID-19 warriors in front of Jagannath Temple, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Puri. PTI photo

Four days before states open religious places, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels etc, the Union Health Ministry has issued Standard Operating Procedures in this regard.

While saying the religious places and places of worship for public in containment zones shall remain closed and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up, the ministry has advised person above 65 years of age, with co-morbidities, pregnant woman and children below the age of 10 years to stay away from such places.

 

The ministry has said social distancing, face masks and hand hygiene etc has to be followed strictly and visitors entry should be staggered.

Also footwear should to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and if needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual / family by the persons themselves.

Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed and large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited. The ministry added that in view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

Similarly, common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them. No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. to be allowed inside the religious place and community kitchens/langars  etc. at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

For offices, malls etc, the SOP saying number of people in the elevators should be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms and use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged. Gaming arcades, children play areas and cinema halls inside shopping malls shall remain closed.

In restaurants, seating arrangement has to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained and not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted. Disposable menus are advised to be used. Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged and buffet service should also follow social distancing norms.

In hotels, hand sanitizers must be kept at the reception for guests to use and hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc. for both check-in and check-out. Luggage should be disinfected before sending to rooms. In offices there should be sufficient distancing between workers and proper cleaning and disinfection of surface has to be done.

