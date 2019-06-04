Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 04 Jun 2019 NITI Aayog governing ...
Nation, In Other News

NITI Aayog governing council meeting to be chaired by PM Modi

ANI
Published Jun 4, 2019, 7:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 7:23 pm IST
Chief Ministers, Governors, Lieutenant-Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials will attend the meeting.
This will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Modi.
 This will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog here on June 15, during which a number of issues related to social, education, health, and agriculture are likely to be discussed.

This would be the first meeting after the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre for the second time.

 

Chief Ministers of all states, Governors, Lieutenant-Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials are slated to participate in the meeting.

Also, this will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Modi.

The Governing Council is the apex body of NITI Aayog and includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, several Union Ministers and senior government officials as members.

"The meeting is expected to discuss important subjects including major issues concerning water management, agriculture, and aspirational district programme. Besides, the Council will also deliberate on security issues in districts impacted by left-wing extremism in states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh," said sources.

A day after taking the oath, Prime Minister Modi had chaired the Cabinet meeting in which a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund was approved.

The amount of scholarship has been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month for boys and from Rs 2,250 per month to Rs 3,000 per month for the girls.

...
Tags: niti aayog, pm modi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Earlier on May 22, Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him regarding the security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra this year. (Photo: ANI)

Police identify 10 terrorists in J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra

'Even after all the ruckus over EVMs, did you find any discrepancy in the matching of VVPATs and EVMs?' Naqvi asked. (Photo: File)

Bringing back ballot papers is like using lanterns in era of electric bulbs: Naqvi

The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: File)

Investment in energy sector discussed in meeting chaired by Shah

With a government in place now, a full year budget will be presented by the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as the domestic economy suffered its worst slowdown in five years. (Photo: File)

Finance Ministry in 'Quarantine' from Monday as preparation for budget begins



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: How musician Ilaiyaraaja loses cool on security guard; video goes viral

Ilaiyaraaja.
 

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: File)
 

Ford India introduces 2019 EcoSport line-up, slashes prices

2019 EcoSport line-up showcases Ford India's continuous efforts to increase localisation, resulting in greater value being passed on to customers across the variants, the company said.
 

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

OPPO and Xiami is at the forefront of smartphone technology.
 

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

Cinema vs Cricket. (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)
 

Audi A3 gets a massive price cut as part of its 5 year anniversary celebration

New prices start from Rs 28.99 lakh and go up to Rs 31.99 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Investment in energy sector discussed in meeting chaired by Shah

The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Robert Vadra appears before ED for questioning

Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with cases of alleged land grab in Delhi-NCR and Bikaner, besides the purchase of a property in London. (Photo: File)

Mortal remains of WW-II soldiers brought home

Photo: Representative Image

Eminent doctor forced to say 'Jai Shree Ram'

Dr Arun Gadre (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham