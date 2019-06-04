Cricket World Cup 2019

Investment in energy sector discussed in meeting chaired by Shah

Published Jun 4, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 7:24 pm IST
The meeting was also attended by the chairmen of ONGC, BPCL, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Petroleum Secretary.
The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: File)
 The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

New Delhi: The issue of investment in the petroleum and gas sector cropped up prominently along with other matters during a high profile meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

 

According to sources privy to what transpired in the meeting, the condition of investment in the petroleum and gas sector was discussed.

The meeting was also attended by the chairmen of ONGC, BPCL, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Petroleum Secretary.

Shortly after taking the charge, Home Minister Shah had on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism.

It is worth noting that Kashmir is the focus area for Shah in view of the promises made in the BJP manifesto like abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

The Centre's muscular anti-terror policy pursued in Kashmir is likely to be continued under the new government.

