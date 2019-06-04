Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 04 Jun 2019 Heavy rains disrupt ...
Nation, In Other News

Heavy rains disrupt Hyderabad; teenager electrocuted

ANI
Published Jun 4, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation immediately swung into action and cleared water logging in few areas.
Photo: Representative Image
 Photo: Representative Image

Hyderabad: As heavy rain accompanied by hail storm and gusty winds lashed parts of Hyderabad city, an 18-year-old boy was electrocuted supposedly after his umbrella came in contact with an electric pole.

The tragic incident occurred in SR Nagar area of the city on Monday.

 

AR Srinivas, DCP, West Zone, said: "It is noticed that the boy was walking with an umbrella in his hand on the road and it may have come in direct contact to electric pole leading to his electrocution. The exact incidence is not known yet but we are verifying the matter using nearby CCTV cameras."

A case was registered under section 174 CrPC in SR Nagar police station. The victim was the son of a police officer working at the same police station.

Heavy rain was reported in a few areas of the city like Sainikpuri, Begumpet, Musheerabad, Himayatnagar, SR Nagar, and Moulali, among others.

Due to gusty winds, trees were uprooted in Amberpet and Neredmet areas.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation immediately swung into action and cleared water logging in few areas.

...
Tags: hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘We are very vigorously following the case. We will provide every possible help to the state. Our officers are continuously in touch with the officials in the state,’ Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said. (Photo: ANI)

Centre assures help to Kerala for Nipah, rushes doctors, experts

During the LS polls the Delhi CM had said in an interview that BJP wanted to get him killed by his own PSO in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been assassinated. (Photo: PTI)

BJP leader Vijender Gupta files defamation case against Kejriwal and Sisodia

Photo: Representative Image

Mortal remains of WW-II soldiers brought home

He said that the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state was formed to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister again. (Photo: ANI)

SP-BSP coalition 'unprincipled', bound to collapse: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Sri Lankan team is totally down and out, the unit is totally clue-less and doesn’t have any idea about what changes should it make to make sure this team clicks in this world Cup.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan surprises guests by attending hairstylist's sister's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Datsun introduces electronic stability control on GO and GO+

The VDC is essentially Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and is a first in the segment.
 

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

Representative image (Photo: File)
 

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan launches its first ever moon-sighting website

The website 'pakmoonsighting .pk' was inaugurated on Sunday, two weeks after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry made an announcement regarding the preparation of a scientific lunar calendar. (Photo: Screenshot)
 

Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunt on Bangkok streets for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the set of Sooryavanshi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Eminent doctor forced to say 'Jai Shree Ram'

Dr Arun Gadre (Photo: Facebook)

2 days after falling into well, man rescued in Warangal

A man who had fallen into a well, two days ago was saved by locals here on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

AIIA chief seeks strict punishment for Madrassa teacher

AIIA President Mohammad Sajid Rashidi

India cautious on trade sanctions by the US; may negotiate

PM Narendra Modi with the USA President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

Olympic Association building belongs to us: Andhra Olympic body

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association secretary K P Rao (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham