Relax age cap to 49 for jobs: HC to TS

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has advised the government to consider an age relaxation from 44 years to 49 as a one-time gesture for those applying for Group-1 and other upcoming government jobs.

The court passed the order in response to a petition filed by some job aspirants. They told the High Court that the last notification for Group-1 posts was released in 2011. Due to this, they said, many job aspirants who were preparing for the test since then had became ineligible as the upper age limit was 44 years.

They also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu State Public Service Commission has removed the upper age limit.

The petitioners said that since 2017, no direct recruitment notification had been issued by the state government. Hence the plea for age relaxation for those applying for services other than the Group-1 too.

The court asked the TS Chief Secretary to consider an age relaxation for those aged 44 years to 49. It adjourned the case to June 17, 2022, to get the government’s response.