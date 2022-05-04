Nation Other News 04 May 2022 GHMC to sue agencies ...
GHMC to sue agencies that destroy Hyderabad roads

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published May 4, 2022, 12:19 am IST
Updated May 4, 2022, 7:01 am IST
Sources in the GHMC said that a number of complaints were pouring in from private firms which were shortlisted to take up the project
 HMWS&SB officials have dug up 150 km length of newly-laid roads in various parts of the city and have not re-topped them. (Representational image: DC)

HYDERABAD: While the GHMC is busy re-laying roads as part of its pre-monsoon action plan, the HMWS&SB and private agencies are digging up the freshly-laid roads for underground pipeline repairs and other reasons. 

Irked by the actions of the HMWS&SB and other agencies, the GHMC has decided to proceed legally against them after discussing with the government. The civic body, which has embarked on the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Project (CRMP), is re-topping 709.49 kilometres of roads in Hyderabad.

 

Road cutting is rampant in bylanes of Baghlingampally, Tarnaka, Mettuguda, Himayatnagar, Secunderabad, Quthbullapur, King Koti, Chikkadpally among others. The HMWS&SB has also dug the main roads on Borabanda, Erragadda, Uppal, Nagole and others and did not restore them.

The agencies that have obtained permission for road cutting from the GHMC this year are TS Transco (0.68 km), Airtel (20.78 km), HMWS&SB (26.23 km), Jio (4.33 km) and others (1.61 km) — totalling to 53.63 km.

In addition to this, gas companies and other agencies have obtained permits for a few more kilometers from Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) agencies.

 

HMWS&SB officials however have dug up 150 km length of newly-laid roads in various parts of the city and have not re-topped them.

Highly placed sources in the GHMC said that a number of complaints were pouring in from private firms which were shortlisted to take up the project. They said that some HMWS&SB personnel had been demanding bribes to lay roads in their jurisdictions.

They have allegedly been digging roads horizontally or damaging manhole covers. The issue has been taken to the notice of higher authorities in the state government after notifying the same to the HMWS&SB officials.

 

Apart from taking legal action, GHMC officials would also ask the government to hand over the drinking water and sewerage network maintenance to private agencies to work in tandem and save public money. Handing over the network will minimise corruption and will ensure that work would be completed as per the targets.

When Deccan Chronicle took the issue to the notice of HMWS&SB officials, they refused to comment.

When asked about giving permission for road cutting despite facing severe public resistance, a GHMC official said, "We have been forced to give road cutting permissions to departments like HMWSSB, TS Southern Power Distribution Company (TSSPDCL) and private telecom agencies for laying underground cable lines for strengthening and upgrading the infrastructure.”

 

