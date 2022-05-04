Hyderabad celebrates Id-ul-Fitr with devotion, warmth

Hundreds of devout stream in for the Id-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah Mir Alam as AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi watches in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (S Surender Reddy/DC)

Hyderabad: Festive fervour gripped the city as Muslims celebrated Id-ul-Fitr on a grand note on Tuesday. Congregational prayers, community meals and mass gatherings were witnessed with people gathering in huge numbers.

The festive spirits high this Id as it was the first full-fledged celebration after a gap of two years due to the pandemic restrictions. People greeted by embracing each other after the prayers and met their near and dear, friends and family. The special attraction was the gathering of families for special feasts, a sight which was not witnessed in the last two years.

People dressed in traditional clothes thronged Idgahs and mosques across the city to take part in special prayers. The first day of the Islamic month Shawwal marked the conclusion of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting.

Massive gatherings were witnessed at several Idgahs including those at Mir Alam, hockey ground at Masab Tank, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Idgah Balamrai in Secunderabad, and the hockey ground in Masab Tank. Police officials extended Id greetings to the public after prayers were held at Idgah Mir Alam, where scores of people attended prayers. Traffic restrictions were imposed to ensure smooth movement of people in various places.

Several ministers, including Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Errabelli Dayakar Rao attended the prayers. Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand reviewed security arrangements and visited the Mir Alam idgah where he was seen celebrating Id-ul-Fitr with children.