41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 04 May 2020 Tipplers violate soc ...
Nation, In Other News

Tipplers violate social distancing norms in Karnataka as liquor sales resume

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published May 4, 2020, 11:17 am IST
Updated May 4, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
Booze lovers throng liquor outlets in Karnataka, police lathicharge to ensure social distancing between customers
A cop resorts to lathicharge after a customer waiting to buy booze breaks social distancing rule in Bengaluru. — DC photo
 A cop resorts to lathicharge after a customer waiting to buy booze breaks social distancing rule in Bengaluru. — DC photo

Bengaluru: As anticipated, the liquor shops across Karnataka were bustling with customers from early morning on Monday, forcing the police in some places to resort to lathi charge for maintaining social distance.

In some places of Bengaluru, there were complaints that the wine shop owners were charging 10% more than the MRP, but no one tried making it official, as they were getting liquor after a gap of 40 days.

 

It is not that all the wine shops in Bengaluru were open, as it fell in the category of red zone. Only MRP shops as well as the outlets run by government owned MSIL were opened in Bengaluru.

The outlet owners begun working adhering to social distance norms from Saturday night itself. In some places, barricades were also set up to help the people follow a proper queue system. Blocks were drawn indicating the places where people could stand.

However, people started arriving at designated wine shops as early as 5.30 am and slowly the crowd started swelling. But opening of wine shops were delayed by  almost 45 minutes in all places, as the Excise officials took inventory of stocks, while the police were ensuring social distancing norms were followed.  

After sometime, those who were outside the barricade started forming crowds to get into the barricades. In Nandini layout of Bengaluru city, police tried hard and resorted to lathi-charge to bring the crowd under control. However, people, despite lathi charge, returned only to get beaten up again.

The situation was no different in other parts of Karnataka. Lathi charge was a common scenario in almost all the districts. In Athibele, Bengaluru rural district, only four designated outlets were allowed. The town, bordering Tamil Nadu witnessed unprecedented crowd. When the police resorted to lathi charge, people ran in all directions and some of them even jumped into nearby lake. In no time, they returned.

In many places, the blocks marked for people to stand had things like helmet, umbrella, bags and towels, indicating that the owners of those objects had reserved that place and would return to occupy the spot.

Tags: liquor sales, coronavirus lockdown, liquor sales in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


