Telangana HC disposes of contempt case against Venkatrami Reddy

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to former Siddipet district collector and MLC P. Venkatrami Reddy, the Telangana High Court on Monday made it clear that no further action or orders were required in a suo motu contempt case registered against Venkatrami Reddy for his alleged open defiance of judiciary.

A division bench disposed of the contempt case against Reddy by taking into consideration the written unconditional apology tendered by him.

Reddy, the then Siddipet collector said he would not care about court orders, even if seed traders got permission from courts to sell paddy seeds in kharif season. He made these comments while addressing seed traders in Siddipet, directing them not to sell paddy seed for kharif season.

Reddy, in an affidavit recently, said he had high respect for the judiciary and tendered an unconditional apology for his comments. Taking the contents of the written apology into consideration, the bench disposed of the contempt case.