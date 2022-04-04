Nation Other News 04 Apr 2022 Telangana HC dispose ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana HC disposes of contempt case against Venkatrami Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Apr 4, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 9:18 am IST
A division bench disposed of the contempt case against Reddy by taking into consideration the written unconditional apology tendered by him
Reddy, in an affidavit recently, said he had high respect for the judiciary and tendered an unconditional apology for his comments. (DC)
 Reddy, in an affidavit recently, said he had high respect for the judiciary and tendered an unconditional apology for his comments. (DC)

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to former Siddipet district collector and MLC P. Venkatrami Reddy, the Telangana High Court on Monday made it clear that no further action or orders were required in a suo motu contempt case registered against Venkatrami Reddy for his alleged open defiance of judiciary.

A division bench disposed of the contempt case against Reddy by taking into consideration the written unconditional apology tendered by him.

 

Reddy, the then Siddipet collector said he would not care about court orders, even if seed traders got permission from courts to sell paddy seeds in kharif season. He made these comments while addressing seed traders in Siddipet, directing them not to sell paddy seed for kharif season.

Reddy, in an affidavit recently, said he had high respect for the judiciary and tendered an unconditional apology for his comments. Taking the contents of the written apology into consideration, the bench disposed of the contempt case. 

 

...
Tags: former siddipet collector and mlc p venkatrami reddy, telangana high court, suo moto case on venkatrami reddy, contempt case against venkatrami reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, at Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meeting

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

The Banjara Hills police said that they seized five packets from manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar's counter. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

37 cocaine packets used at pub: Police

Nirmal district collector Musharaf Farooqui Ali asked the people not to venture out in the open between 12 noon and 4 pm since the day temperature would be highest during that time. — PTI

Soaring summer temperature hits livelihood



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

NMC recommends replacing Hippocratic Oath with 'Maharshi Charak Shapath'

The Hippocratic Oath, ethical code attributed to the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, is a widely adopted guideline to conduct medical profession throughout the ages. (Representational image: iStock)

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31 to Apr 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->