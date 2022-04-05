Nation Other News 04 Apr 2022 Hyderabad pubs posin ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad pubs posing grave threat to customers; safety norms ignored

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 5, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 12:17 am IST
According to GHMC officials, these pubs neither have trade licence, parking space nor do they comply with fire safety standards
Officials say the corporation has already served notices on owners to rectify flaws and adhere to the building and fire safety norms. (Representational Image/ DC)
 Officials say the corporation has already served notices on owners to rectify flaws and adhere to the building and fire safety norms. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: Pubs in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have been posing a serious threat to the safety of customers. Most of these located in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills do not comply with the building rules, officials say.

"They do not adhere to safety norms and they have no parking space. With highly inflammable infrastructure and equipment present inside, the customers gathering in large huge numbers, especially during weekends, are risking their lives," officials note.  

 

Safety inspectors have turned a blind eye to instructions from special chief secretary and Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary Arvind Kumar. His orders to pubs to adhere to safety norms, issued in April 2019, remained on paper.

According to GHMC officials, these pubs neither have trade licence, parking space nor do they comply with fire safety standards as prescribed by the civic body. They say the pub owners are taking advantage of legal loopholes and got stay orders immediately after seizures.  “These pubs have been operating in illegal constructions and customer safety is at risk. The pubs do not even have the second exit points in case of an emergency.”

 

Officials say the corporation has already served notices on owners to rectify flaws and adhere to the building and fire safety norms.

A GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle that mid-level officials are hand in glove with the pub managements and have allowed the trade to be operated in structures that have only residential building permissions.  Citing legal loopholes, the pub managements have been winning stay orders from courts.

The official said the corporation's legal cell is not even bothering to file counter arguments to fight against the illegal constructions and to safeguard the interest of the customers.

 

He said despite demolishing the structures, unauthorised constructions have been mushrooming again, especially the hookah bars. Asked about the parking lot violations despite the instructions of  MA&UD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, he refused comment.

Paying heed to the numerous complaints on haphazard parking around pubs located in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, Arvind Kumar had, in April 2019, advised the GHMC to check if these establishments were maintaining the space for parking.  The pubs and bars in and around Jubilee Hills get quite busy in the evening. However, due to the poor availability of parking spaces, the vehicles are parked around the pubs, causing traffic congestion.

 

Taking note of the numerous complaints received in this regard, Kumar asked the commissioner to inspect all establishments to ensure they provide the required parking space as per the building rules. However, this was not acted upon.

...
Tags: hyderabad pubs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nirmal district collector Musharaf Farooqui Ali asked the people not to venture out in the open between 12 noon and 4 pm since the day temperature would be highest during that time. — PTI

Soaring summer temperature hits livelihood

Some 28 per cent of the respondents from the city said they stayed up late at night worrying about their future post the pandemic. The percentage of respondents who felt sleepy at work rose from 20 per cent in 2021 to 49 in Hyderabad. Of the respondents, 53 per cent were from the IT sector. — Representational image/By arrangement

32 per cent rise in Hyderabadis complaining of insomnia

According to archaeologist Dr Bandi Muralidhar Reddy, a member of the history group, the carvings belong to the neolithic and megalithic periods. While there are hundreds of rock paintings in Telangana, rock carvings like these are rare, say members of the group. — Representational image/By arrangement

Rare stone carvings discovered in Bhupalpally dist

Several relatives of the patient gathered at the hospital and ransacked the chamber of the doctor. They staged a protest at the hospital and lodged a complaint with the fourth town police. — DC file image

CC cameras at hospital cleaning room; woman patient's family files police complaint



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

NMC recommends replacing Hippocratic Oath with 'Maharshi Charak Shapath'

The Hippocratic Oath, ethical code attributed to the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, is a widely adopted guideline to conduct medical profession throughout the ages. (Representational image: iStock)

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31 to Apr 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->