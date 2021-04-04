Nation Other News 04 Apr 2021 Resuming Arjitha Sev ...
Nation, In Other News

Resuming Arjitha Sevas at Tirumala temple postponed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 4, 2021, 7:50 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2021, 8:00 am IST
With the Covid-19 second spell, TTD has decided to postpone resuming of Arjitha Sevas in view of health security of pilgrims
The traditional temple cleansing fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be observed in this temple on April 6. — DC file photo
 The traditional temple cleansing fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be observed in this temple on April 6. — DC file photo

TIRUPATI: In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases across the country, TTD has decided to postpone resuming Arjitha Sevas at the Tirumala temple. Earlier, the TTD trust board had resolved, during its board meeting held last month, to resume Arjitha Sevas in Tirumala temple from April 14 onwards.

However, with the Covid-19 second spell, TTD has decided to postpone the resuming of Arjitha Sevas in view of health security of pilgrims. After the situation turns to normalcy, the devotees will be informed prior about the resuming of Arjitha Sevas by TTD, a release from the temple body stated.

 

Meanwhile, the traditional temple cleansing fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be observed in this temple on April 6 in view of the Telugu New Year's Day Ugadi on April 13. On Tuesday, the temple, sub-temples inside Tirumala temple, puja utensils, roofs, walls, ceilings will be cleansed with an aromatic mixture called Parimalam, which will be sprayed all over between 6 am and 9 am.

While the cleansing process is on, the Mula Murthi (Presiding deity) will be covered with a white veil. After the cleaning process of the temple is completed, the veil is removed and the remaining rituals and pujas will be carried out to the presiding deity by the Archakas. After that the devotees will be allowed for darshan after the special pujas on that day.

 

...
Tags: tirumala temple, arjitha seva tirumala temple, covid second spell tirumala temple, koil alwar tirumanjanam, ugadi april 13, lord balaji white veil, mula murthi tirumala temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 04 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Polls were postponed after candidates had spent huge sums to get votes from locals in the elections. — DC file photo

Revolt widens in TD over decision to boycott mandal, ZP elections

The Congress has fielded its former minister and seven-time legislator K. Jana Reddy while the ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat Kumar, son of the deceased TRS MLA. (Representational image)

41 in fray for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll

TRS candidate Nomula Bagath campaigning for Nagarjunasagar by-poll. (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)

TRS showcases state growth to win Nagarjunasagar

The ED is probing the money-laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013. (file photo: PTI)

ED attaches assets of TMC leaders in Saradha case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Andhra Pradesh to administer Corona vaccine to 1 crore people in five weeks

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued.— DC file photo

Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, reviews Covid-19 situation

Around 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations as train services resumed in Kashmir after being suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — PTI

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake area in Ladakh: Rajnath

The defence minister said implementation of the pact will substantially restore the situation. (Picture used for representational purposes/PTI)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham