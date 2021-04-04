Resuming Arjitha Sevas at Tirumala temple postponed

TIRUPATI: In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases across the country, TTD has decided to postpone resuming Arjitha Sevas at the Tirumala temple. Earlier, the TTD trust board had resolved, during its board meeting held last month, to resume Arjitha Sevas in Tirumala temple from April 14 onwards.

However, with the Covid-19 second spell, TTD has decided to postpone the resuming of Arjitha Sevas in view of health security of pilgrims. After the situation turns to normalcy, the devotees will be informed prior about the resuming of Arjitha Sevas by TTD, a release from the temple body stated.

Meanwhile, the traditional temple cleansing fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be observed in this temple on April 6 in view of the Telugu New Year's Day Ugadi on April 13. On Tuesday, the temple, sub-temples inside Tirumala temple, puja utensils, roofs, walls, ceilings will be cleansed with an aromatic mixture called Parimalam, which will be sprayed all over between 6 am and 9 am.

While the cleansing process is on, the Mula Murthi (Presiding deity) will be covered with a white veil. After the cleaning process of the temple is completed, the veil is removed and the remaining rituals and pujas will be carried out to the presiding deity by the Archakas. After that the devotees will be allowed for darshan after the special pujas on that day.