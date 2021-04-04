Heat wave to continue till April 7 in Andhra Pradesh

Sources in IMD said the departure from normal maximum temperature in Andhra Pradesh was the highest in the country. — Representational image

VISAKHAPATNAM: Many districts in coastal Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under heart wave conditions, which, according to IMD reports, could continue till April 7.

The report said that severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many places in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Krishna district and some isolated pockets of Chittoor district.

Nellore and Prakasam districts will experience severe heat wave conditions from April 4 to April 7.

On Saturday, Ongole and Kavali recorded the highest temperature in the State with 43.3 degrees Celsius. The departure from normal temperature was eight degrees in Kavali and 7.7 degrees in Ongole. Similarly Bapatla recorded 42.6 degrees and the departure from normal was 9.4 degrees.

Sources in IMD said the departure from normal maximum temperature in Andhra Pradesh was the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over Andhra Pradesh coast and neighbourhood at 2.1 km above mean sea level. The trough from Odisha to north interior Karnataka has become less marked. However, the cyclonic circulation embedded in that over south Odisha and neighbourhood now lay over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.