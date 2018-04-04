search on deccanchronicle.com
Teen makes 'filmy' plan to meet Salman Khan, lands in Mumbai police station

PTI
Published Apr 4, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
The 15-yr-old girl was detained by police after they received a complaint about a girl trying to scale the wall of the apartment.
The minor, a resident of Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, 'left her home on Sunday night aiming to meet the Bollywood actor,' senior police inspector Pandit Thackeray said. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: A star-struck teen ran away from her home in Madhya Pradesh, came to Mumbai and tried to scale the wall of the posh Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, just so she could meet her favourite actor - Salman Khan.

The 15-year-old girl was detained by the police after they received a complaint about a young woman trying to scale the wall of the apartment. The police have sent her to a children's home.

 

The minor, a resident of Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, "left her home on Sunday night aiming to meet the Bollywood actor," senior police inspector Pandit Thackeray said.

She first took a train to reach Mumbai, and arrived at the Bandra Terminus on Tuesday morning. The teen, who knew Salman Khan's residential address, then headed straight to Galaxy Apartment, located at Bandstand in suburban Bandra, the police inspector said.

She first tried to enter the premises through a gate but was stopped by security guards present there. They refused to let her enter without providing details of who she had come to meet.

After a while, the girl was seen trying to scale the boundary wall of the housing society, but was caught by the security guards, who then informed the Bandra police, another police official said.

The police arrived at Galaxy Apartment shortly after the call and detained the girl who was trying to trespass. They took her to the Bandra police station.

Upon questioning, the teen said she was carrying an Aadhaar card to prove her identity. Based on the Aadhaar card, the police informed their colleagues in Madhya Pradesh. They also contacted her parents, Thackeray said.

After a preliminary enquiry, the girl was sent to the Dongri Children's Home, the police official said, adding that her parents were on way to Mumbai to take her custody.

Tags: salman khan, galaxy apartment, bandra police, trespassing, dongri children's home
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




