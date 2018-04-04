search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Lack of a morgue: Chhattisgarh hospital keeps man's body in toilet

ANI
Published Apr 4, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 5:23 pm IST
In March, a man's amputated leg was used as a pillow at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi.
When questioned about the incident, Dr Lakra from the hospital said, 'We know that what happened is absolutely wrong, but we had no choice, because the hospital does not have a mortuary of its own.' (Photo: ANI)
 When questioned about the incident, Dr Lakra from the hospital said, 'We know that what happened is absolutely wrong, but we had no choice, because the hospital does not have a mortuary of its own.' (Photo: ANI)

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): In yet another shocking incident of medical apathy, a body was kept inside the toilet of a primary health centre in Jashpur on Wednesday as it did not have a mortuary.

The incident happened at the primary health centre in Sanna village of the district when one villager Bittu Ram's, who had consumed poison over a family dispute, postmortem could not be conducted due to unavailability of a doctor and the authorities decided to keep the body in the toilet.

 

"Since Sanjeevni (ambulance service) did not come, we put him in a pickup vehicle and took him to the hospital, but Bittu Ram died en route," father-in-law Jagmohan said.

The family informed the local police about the incident, but since there was no doctor available in the hospital, the postmortem on Bittu Ram's body could not be carried out immediately.

It was then that the hospital administration decided to keep his body inside the toilet.

When questioned about the incident, Dr Lakra from the hospital said, "We know that what happened is absolutely wrong, but we had no choice, because the hospital does not have a mortuary of its own.”

This incident is another example of the inhuman treatment of patients by the hospital administration.

In March, a man's amputated leg was used as a pillow at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi.

Also Read: 2 doctors suspended after patient's severed leg used as pillow in UP hospital

Tags: medical apathy, postmortem case, hospital administration, man's body in toilet
Location: India, Chhatisgarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This teenager's response to a woman fat shaming her at a bakery is epic

Her post about the incident is getting a lot of love on social media as it has thousands of likes (Photo: Facebook)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu leads confident India in glitzy opening ceremony

India's flag-bearer PV Sindhu leads a confident and strong Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)
 

Hands-on: Nokia 6 (2018), 7 Plus, 8 Sirocco: Price, specifications and more

The major change that Nokia’s 2018 lineup embraces is the adoption of Android One ROMs, thus ensuring faster updates with a limited amount of bloatware.
 

Video: Man repeatedly hits dog in the head as his friends laugh along

The man is sitting in a car with the dog standing between his legs with his friends filming him (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith not to challenge Cricket Australia's 12-month ban

"I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Teen makes 'filmy' plan to meet Salman Khan, lands in Mumbai police station

The minor, a resident of Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, 'left her home on Sunday night aiming to meet the Bollywood actor,' senior police inspector Pandit Thackeray said. (Photo: AP)

Palliative care crucial for patients, improves their quality of life: Dr MR Rajagopal

Dr M R  Rajagopal, chairman, Pallium India, who is also  director of the Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Society is on a mission to spread awareness about this neglected aspect of medical care.

Bizman on padayatra to save Medaram from plastic

Mr Kolipaka Prakash on a padayatra from Kazipet to Medaram.

Ecoistic: Solid Waste Management in Bengaluru still a major concern

A lot of changes have been reported in the distribution of species.

Telangana: Inter jumbling system still far

Practical exams for the Telangana State Intermediate Board will begin from February 1st, 2018, but the ‘jumbling’ system will not be a reality this year as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham