KTR calls for early completion of Hussainsagar steel bridge and naala works

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2023
Updated Mar 5, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao inspected SNDP works at the Hussainsagar surplus nala. He assessed the retaining wall being constructed at Ashok Nagar and said that this would protect low-lying areas from flood water flowing from the lake. (Photo: By Arrangement)
Hyderabad: Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of the works related to the steel bridge from Indira Park to VST and other development works in the area.

The minister directed officials to complete the works in three months' time and asked them to coordinate with the traffic police to impose traffic diversions needed for the purpose. Rao also asked officials to prioritise the safety of workers and the public during the construction of the bridge.

The engineering team of GHMC is constructing the 2.62 km four-lane bi-directional steel bridge at a cost of around Rs 426 crore. The project will especially serve people in Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet and surrounding locations and ease the flow of traffic at RTC crossroads.

The minister said that the steel bridge will be developed on the lines of other projects completed under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). He added that a steel bridge is being constructed instead of a traditional concrete bridge so that the works are completed early.

Rao also inspected SNDP works at the Hussainsagar surplus nala. He assessed the retaining wall being constructed at Ashok Nagar and said that this would protect low-lying areas from flood water flowing from the lake.

