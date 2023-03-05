Kishan says centre investing ₹2 lakh crore on PLI schemes

Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy said AP has a competitive advantage in sectors such as marine products and shrimps, drugs and pharmaceuticals, electronics, petroleum and engineering goods. (Photo: Murali Krishna)

Visakhapatnam: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy said the Centre is implementing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes worth ₹2 lakh crore in 14 key sectors as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which would create 60 lakh jobs.

Addressing the valedictory function of Global Investors Summit on Saturday in presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Union minister underlined that PLI schemes are available to sectors like mobile manufacturing, electronics, food products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, batteries, automobiles and components, and textiles. This will transform India into a global manufacturing hub, he asserted.

Kishan Reddy said AP has a competitive advantage in sectors such as marine products and shrimps, drugs and pharmaceuticals, electronics, petroleum and engineering goods.

“There is a clear opportunity for the state and the Centre to work together and take AP to new highs. This will be in the true spirit of competitive federalism, where states are competing to attract investment and build infrastructure,” he underlined.

The Union minister maintained that the Centre has continuously supported Andhra Pradesh. In this context, he pointed out that Railway Budget allocation for AP has been increased 9 times from ₹886 crore in 2014 to ₹8,406 crore now.

“We will be building 72 world-class railway stations in Andhra. AP is the only state in India to have three industrial corridors passing through it,” he explained.

Referring to the port city, Kishan Reddy said the total investment on Visakhapatnam Smart City project is ₹3,000 crore.