  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 04 Mar 2023 Harish Rao hails doc ...
Nation, In Other News

Harish Rao hails doctors for saving nine children with rare heart diseases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 5, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Minister for finance and health, T. Harish Rao, felicitates the team of UK doctors at Nims. (Photo: K. Durga Rao)
 Minister for finance and health, T. Harish Rao, felicitates the team of UK doctors at Nims. (Photo: K. Durga Rao)

Hyderabad: Health minister T. Harish Rao congratulated the team of doctors from the UK, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) and Niloufer Hospital, for performing complex surgeries and saving the lives of nine children suffering from rare heart diseases.

At a function to felicitate the doctors, Rao said, “I congratulate Dr Venkata Ramana Dannapuneni and his team from the UK, Dr Beerappa, director in-charge, Nims hospital and Dr Usharani, superintendent, Niloufer Hospital and all others who were part of the surgeries.” He invited PIO doctors to perform surgeries in their homeland, like Dr Dannapuneni had done.

He said the team of 20 doctors had performed rare surgeries that lasted up to five hours each. Apart from AIIMS, it was only at Nims among government institutions that overseas experts were called to perform complex heart surgeries.

The minister said that the state had the highest number of seats in MBBS and stood second in terms of seats for medical PG courses. He said that the government was making efforts to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the people.

 

...
Tags: health minister t. harish rao, nizam’s institute of medical sciences, niloufer hospital, heart diseases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (File Photo)

Adilabad: Mobilising public for party programmes turns nightmarish

BJP Andhra Pradesh state president Somu Veerraju (Twitter)

BJP welcomes investment funds from GI Summit

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, G20 IndiaHarsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, G20 India. (Photo: Twitter)

Need to bridge digital divide to ensure access to online transactions: India

Upon receiving a complaint, the police said that the thieves had entered the zoo by cutting the fence.(DC File Image)

Thieves steal sandalwood trees from bear safari in zoo



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ghulam Nabi, Jairam Ramesh Twitter fight over Congress plenary ad

Congress’ advertisement for the party’s 85th plenary which appeared in many national dailies (Twitter)

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Wheat growers fear crop loss as temperature hits above-normal range

Wheat growers in Punjab is fearing loss of crops due to above-normal temperature in the past few days. (Representational image: AFP)

UAE willing to contribute to India's 500-GW clean energy goal: Al Jaber

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE and COP 28 President-designate, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi: UP once known for gangsters, now it's progressing rapidly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses UP Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->