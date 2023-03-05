Harish Rao hails doctors for saving nine children with rare heart diseases

Hyderabad: Health minister T. Harish Rao congratulated the team of doctors from the UK, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) and Niloufer Hospital, for performing complex surgeries and saving the lives of nine children suffering from rare heart diseases.

At a function to felicitate the doctors, Rao said, “I congratulate Dr Venkata Ramana Dannapuneni and his team from the UK, Dr Beerappa, director in-charge, Nims hospital and Dr Usharani, superintendent, Niloufer Hospital and all others who were part of the surgeries.” He invited PIO doctors to perform surgeries in their homeland, like Dr Dannapuneni had done.

He said the team of 20 doctors had performed rare surgeries that lasted up to five hours each. Apart from AIIMS, it was only at Nims among government institutions that overseas experts were called to perform complex heart surgeries.

The minister said that the state had the highest number of seats in MBBS and stood second in terms of seats for medical PG courses. He said that the government was making efforts to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the people.