  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 04 Mar 2023 Ayodhya Development ...
Nation, In Other News

Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 4, 2023, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2023, 11:45 pm IST
A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)
 A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)

AYODHYA: The Ayodhya Development Authority has given the final clearance for the construction of Dhannipur mosque here as mandated by the Supreme Court in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict.

A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust on five acres of land given by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The construction was delayed for over two years due to pending clearance and matters of change of land use by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).

"We have approved the project of Ayodhya mosque in the board meeting held on Friday. The sanctioned maps will be handed over to the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) after a few departmental formalities which are to be completed within a couple of days," Gaurav Dayal, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner, told PTI.

IICF secretary Athar Hussain said the trust will hold a meeting after all the clearances are made and finalise the plan for the construction of the mosque.

"The meeting of the trust will be held after Ramzan that ends on April 21. The date to begin the construction work of the mosque will be finalised in that meeting," he said.

"We laid the foundation of the mosque on January 26, 2021. We chose that day because on this day, India's Constitution came into effect more than seven decades ago," he said.

"The Dhannipur mosque will be bigger than the Babri Masjid. It will not be modelled on the structure which once stood in Ayodhya," Hussain told PTI.

The Dhannipur mosque site is about 22 km away from the venue of the Ram temple in the pilgrim town.

In a historic judgment on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the construction of a Ram temple at a disputed site in Ayodhya and asked the government to allocate five acres of land for the construction of the mosque at a prominent place in the district.

The IICF trust, constituted for the construction of the mosque, announced its plans to build a hospital, a community kitchen, a library and a research institute, along with the mosque.

Hussain said the upcoming hospital will serve humanity in the true spirit of Islam as taught by the Prophet 1,400 years ago.

"The hospital won't be the usual concrete structure, but will be in sync with the architecture of the mosque, replete with calligraphy and Islamic symbols, " he said.

While the hospital will treat the sick and infirm, the community kitchen will feed the hungry, blurring barriers of religion, caste and creed. The green belt at the site will create awareness on climate change and the research institute will study the contribution of Muslims in the freedom struggle and the legacy of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood which helped India attain independence," the IICF secretary added.

Meanwhile, the construction of Ram temple in the city is in full swing.

Officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust which is undertaking the temple construction, have claimed that the temple will open for devotees in January, 2024.

The country will face its next general elections in the same year.

...
Tags: ayodhya case, ayodhya verdict, ayodhya-babri masjid
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

BJP Andhra Pradesh state president Somu Veerraju (Twitter)

BJP welcomes investment funds from GI Summit

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, G20 IndiaHarsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, G20 India. (Photo: Twitter)

Need to bridge digital divide to ensure access to online transactions: India

Upon receiving a complaint, the police said that the thieves had entered the zoo by cutting the fence.(DC File Image)

Thieves steal sandalwood trees from bear safari in zoo

Telangana is trying to match up by implementing smart upgrades to resolve corridor constraints, especially in densely-populated cities. (AFP Photo)

Higher power transmission loss in north hitting south: South power committee chair



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ghulam Nabi, Jairam Ramesh Twitter fight over Congress plenary ad

Congress’ advertisement for the party’s 85th plenary which appeared in many national dailies (Twitter)

Well-planned cities will be key to India's growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Digital tech will reach everyone in society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Ease of Living using Technology', via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva

Jaishankar unveils bust of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Fiji's capital Suva. — Twitter

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->