Nation, In Other News

YSRC wins two civic bodies in Kurnool district ahead of polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2021, 1:24 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 1:24 am IST
Three TD candidates of Anantapur Municipal Corporation have quit TD so far and joined YSRC
ANANTAPUR : YSRC is continuing to have an upper hand in municipal polls with TD unable to field its candidates from several municipal wards in various parts of Andhra Pradesh. For example, YSRC has bagged Dhone and Atmakur municipalities in Kurnool district after its candidates won from majority of the wards unanimously.

In Dhone municipality, YSRC candidates have won 22 of the total 32 municipal wards without contest as Telugu Desam, Congress, BJP, or left parties failed to field candidates in these wards. Likewise, in Atmakur municipality, after withdrawal of nominations, ruling party has won 15 of the 24 municipal wards unanimously.

 

In addition, YSRC has bagged without contest 34 and 35 divisions of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, nine municipal wards in Adoni municipality, two in Yemmiganur and four in Nandikotkur municipality of Kurnool district.

In Anantapur district too, YSRC candidates have got elected unanimously in six municipal wards of Gooty municipality, 10 wards of Dharmavaram, three of Guntakal and two in Tadipathri municipality. Three TD candidates of Anantapur Municipal Corporation have quit TD so far and joined YSRC. Former district libraries chairman Rasheed Ahmad joined YSRC in presence of urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy.

 

In Tadipathri municipality, former MLA J. C. Prabhakar Reddy is in the field from 24th ward. Telugu Desam has given wards 11 and 12 to its alliance partner CPI.

Meanwhile, Krishna district election observer J. Subramanyam on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for elections in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Officials including VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh explained to the election observer progress in distribution of voter slips. He also informed about conducting of voter awareness programmes in the city. Subramanyam also visited 31, 32, 37 and 38 wards to observe the nomination withdrawal processes.

 

Tags: ysrc unanimous elections, dhone atmakur in ysrc account, kurnool yemmiganur nandikotkur adoni municipalities, anantapur municipal coropration, gooty dharmavaram guntakal municipality
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


