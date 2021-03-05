Nation Other News 04 Mar 2021 Telangana Governor a ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana Governor among Top 20 Global Women of Excellence Award 2020

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2021, 12:57 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 8:51 am IST
Among the 19 other awardees of this year’s awards included US Vice-President Kamala Harris
Dr Soundararajan, who is currently holding additional charge as Lt. Governor of Puducherry, will accept the honour through a virtual mode from Puducherry. — DC file photo
Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been selected for the prestigious Top-20 Global Women of Excellence award for 2020.

The international award is given by the Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force, Illinois headed by US Congressman Danny K. Davis.

 

The jury, in a congratulatory letter to Dr Soundararajan, said: “You have been chosen to be honoured as you are an ardent advocate of women’s rights, gender parity, and women’s equality and your outstanding contribution to the society.”

The award jury appreciated the efforts of Dr Soundararajan in making a difference to society through her efforts in fighting for the women’s rights and gender-equality and empowerment.

The award will be presented during the 9th Congressional International Women’s Day Gala at Naperville, Illinois, the USA, on March 7. 

 

Dr Soundararajan, who is currently holding additional charge as Lt. Governor of Puducherry, will accept the honour through a virtual mode from Puducherry.

Among the 19 other awardees of this year’s awards included US Vice-President Kamala Harris. The other 18 awardees are from different countries across the globe. The awardees were selected from a host of nominations all over the world.

The annual Congressional International Women’s Day celebrations are aimed at celebrating the social, economic, political, and cultural achievements of women.

 

Dr Soundararajan has been in public service for the past four decades. She started fighting for the women rights and gender parity since her medical college days. Women empowerment, besides the tribal welfare, health and education, is her subject of special interest.

Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan, top 20 global women of excellence award, naperville illinois, kamala harris among top 20 global women of excellence, women empowerment, tribal welfare, women rights, gender parity
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


