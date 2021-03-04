Nation Other News 04 Mar 2021 Government to spend ...
Nation, In Other News

Government to spend Rs. 12,000 crore on farm facilities in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2021, 8:04 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 11:03 am IST
Tenders will be finalised by April 15 for construction of warehouses within a year, officials informed Jagan Mohan Reddy
Officials pointed out that 45 per cent of primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) are running in losses and 49 percent of mandals are not linked to DCC banks’ network. — DC file photo
 Officials pointed out that 45 per cent of primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) are running in losses and 49 percent of mandals are not linked to DCC banks’ network. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will spend Rs 12,000 crore on developing multi-purpose farm facilities, including warehouses, drying yards, cold rooms and crop collection centres, apart from acquiring farm equipment and machinery. Tenders will be finalised by April 15 for construction of warehouses within a year, officials informed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a Palavelluva review meeting.

Officials said farmers are getting a fair price due to implementation of various government schemes. They pointed out that the cost of buffalo milk in YSR Kadapa district, which was Rs 44.31 earlier, is now Rs 53.95, leading to a gain of Rs 9.64.

 

Similarly, there is additional profit of Rs 7.80 on cow milk, whose price has increased from Rs 25 to Rs 32.80. In Chittoor district, farmers have gained an extra  Rs 8.75 on buffalo milk and Rs 8.13 on cow milk. In Prakasam district, the gains are Rs. 14.15 and Rs 8.78 respectively.

Earlier, officials informed the Chief Minister that DCCBs of Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Eluru are in poor condition. Their licenses could be cancelled soon. They pointed out that 45 per cent of primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) are running in losses and 49 per cent of mandals are not linked to DCC banks’ network. They suspected corruption in disbursal of loans as no technology is being used to track loan distribution and collection.

 

Agriculture and cooperatives special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, cooperative services special secretary Y. Madhusudan Reddy, commissioner and registrar of cooperative services Ahmed Babu and other officials were present in the meeting with Chief Minister.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh government to spend rs 12, 000 crore on farm facilities, tenders for farm facilities in andhra pradesh, palavelluva, jagan mohan reddy, dccbs of kadapa kurnool anantapur eluru in poor condition
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Gandhi used the hashtag 'ModiRaidsProFarmers' with his tweet in Hindi to take a dig at the government. (PTI file photo /R Senthil Kumar)

Rahul accuses Modi government of carrying out raids against those who are pro-farmers

VK Sasikala. (PTI)

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jaya's 'golden rule'

While the government is yet to ascertain the cause of the blaze, local people said that forest fire is an annual phenomenon in Similipal but the intensity is high this year. (Twitter/@nv_odisha)

Odisha claims no loss of life in Similipal forest fire, issues SOP to regulate blaze

Wakf Board chairman asked for removal of encroachment on the graveyard. — DC file photo

Heavy charges for burial of bodies in Dargah Yousufain



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo

I was poisoned in Bengaluru during a promotion interview: ISRO scientist

Isro scientist Tapan Misra

11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Picture used for representational puroses only (Image source: AP)

CBSE issues guidelines for class 9, 11 exams; academic session begin from April 1

The CBSE has directed schools under it to take steps to identify and resolve learning gaps, and conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 by following COVID-19 safety protocols (Pictures used for representational purposes only)

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham