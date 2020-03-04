Nation Other News 04 Mar 2020 PM Modi’s wife ...
Nation, In Other News

PM Modi’s wife Jashodaben visits Ramachandrapura Mutt in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Mar 4, 2020, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 8:52 pm IST
She was there to fulfill a vow of gratitude for his reelection as prime minister
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben visits the Ramachandrapura Mutt in Hosanagara in Shivamogga district on Wednesday.
Shivamogga: Prime minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben Modi visited the Ramachandrapura Mutt in Shivamogga district of Karnataka today to fulfill a vow of gratitude for his reelection and for the resolution of the Ram Mandir dispute at Ayodhya.

Jashodaben arrived at the Mutt at about 1.30 in the afternoon and presented a silver umbrella to the pontiff, Raghaveshwara Bharathi.

 

She was accompanied by Narendra Modi’s brother Ashok Modi and other relatives.

For about one and a half hour, the Modi family participated in the `Krishnaprasadam' programme along with other devotees.

Addressing the gathering in Gujarati, Jashadaben said she wanted the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme to be successful all over the country.

She also said pontiff Ragahveshwara Bharathi appeared to her like a young Shankaracharya.

In 2014, Jashodaben visited Anjanadri Hills in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal bordering Hampi, a world heritage site, and offered a prayer to Hanuman. According to Hindu mythology, Anjanadri Hill is the birthplace of Hanuman.

...
Tags: narendra modi wife, jashodaben, ashok modi, ramachandrapura mutt, raghaveshwara bharathi
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga


