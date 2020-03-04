Nation Other News 04 Mar 2020 Hyderabad: Rivalry b ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Rivalry breaks out among ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Mar 4, 2020, 1:44 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 1:44 am IST
KT Rama Rao steps in to pacify leaders angling for power in districts.
KT Rama Rao
 KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: With the reorganisation of erstwhile 10 districts into 33 new districts, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti has to contend with turf wars among its own ministers and party leaders.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao is said to have intervened to pacify the various factions and calm the situation before it blew up within the party.

 

Sources in the party disclosed that in Warangal, minister Satyavathi Rathod is annoyed with the alleged interference of her colleague Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Mulug and Mahbubabad districts.

Sources revealed that when this issue came to the notice of Mr Rama Rao, he told Mr Dayakar Rao to concentrate on the other new districts in the erstwhile Warangal district as Ms Satyavathi will take care of Mulug and Mahbubabad.

When a similar issue arose between ministers Etala Rajendar and Gangula Kamlakar, Mr Rama Rao told them to work together, sources added.

As far as Adilabad district is concerned, all the MLAs of the ruling party are said to be keeping their distance from forest minister A. Indrakaran Reddy.

In Khammam district party workers are divided into three groups, those loyal to minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, those supporting former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and those in favour of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

It has also came to the notice of Mr Rama Rao that ministers, MLAs and MLCs are not working in co-ordination in Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts, sources disclosed.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti, k.t. rama rao, etala rajendar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam: BJP’s delimitation move upsets Congress

However, the process got inordinately delayed with ruling Bharatiya Janata Party questioning the veracity of the National Register of Citizens.

Assam starts exercise to issue NRC ‘rejection slips’ to over 19 lakh

Speaker Om Birla (Photo: File | ANI)

Speaker refuses discussion on riots

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

PM Narendra Modi reveals Twitter mystery



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi to give away his social media accounts. But wait there's a catch

Prime minister Narendra Modi photographed at the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on March 3, 2020. (AFP)

Kerala man in critical condition with coronavirus-like symptoms

Kerala has had three coronavirus positive cases so far

Maneater leopard mauls baby in Tumakuru, Karnataka

The baby was playing in the yard of a farmhouse when she was attacked by the leopard.

Kolkata cops put their weaponry on show

The Kolkata police display their arsenal.

Wall collapse in Hyderabad kills 3 kids in sleep

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham