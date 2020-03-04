Hyderabad: Rivalry breaks out among ministers

Hyderabad: With the reorganisation of erstwhile 10 districts into 33 new districts, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti has to contend with turf wars among its own ministers and party leaders.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao is said to have intervened to pacify the various factions and calm the situation before it blew up within the party.

Sources in the party disclosed that in Warangal, minister Satyavathi Rathod is annoyed with the alleged interference of her colleague Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Mulug and Mahbubabad districts.

Sources revealed that when this issue came to the notice of Mr Rama Rao, he told Mr Dayakar Rao to concentrate on the other new districts in the erstwhile Warangal district as Ms Satyavathi will take care of Mulug and Mahbubabad.

When a similar issue arose between ministers Etala Rajendar and Gangula Kamlakar, Mr Rama Rao told them to work together, sources added.

As far as Adilabad district is concerned, all the MLAs of the ruling party are said to be keeping their distance from forest minister A. Indrakaran Reddy.

In Khammam district party workers are divided into three groups, those loyal to minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, those supporting former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and those in favour of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

It has also came to the notice of Mr Rama Rao that ministers, MLAs and MLCs are not working in co-ordination in Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts, sources disclosed.