Go easy on Holi, Amit Shah to Indians after Coronavirus outbreak

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example, BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they will not celebrate Holi or hold any Holi Milan function in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nadda tweeted out about an hour after the prime minister's announcement. His tweet said, Countries across the world are making efforts to contain the spread of the disease. while Shah appealed to all to desist from celebrating Holi.

You can find their tweets below:

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020 Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year.



I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020