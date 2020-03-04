Nation Other News 04 Mar 2020 Go easy on Holi, Ami ...
Go easy on Holi, Amit Shah to Indians after Coronavirus outbreak

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2020, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 4:56 pm IST
Holi is on March 10 this year and several members of BJP have been saying that they shall not celebrate the festival this year
Representational image (ANI photo)
 Representational image (ANI photo)

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example, BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said they will not celebrate Holi or hold any Holi Milan function in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nadda tweeted out  about an hour after the prime minister's announcement. His tweet said, Countries across the world are making efforts to contain the spread of the disease. while Shah appealed to all to desist from celebrating Holi.

 

You can find their tweets below:

...
