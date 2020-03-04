Nation Other News 04 Mar 2020 Coronavirus-hit Tela ...
Nation, In Other News

Coronavirus-hit Telangana techie recuperating

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 11:50 am IST
The software professional is the first confirmed case of the virus in Telangana
Visitors wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (PTI photo)
 Visitors wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (PTI photo)

Telangana: The condition of the 24-year-old techie, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hyderabad, is stable and the process of tracking people he came in contact with was on, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said on Tuesday.

“The health condition of the man, who works in Bengaluru as a software professional, has, in fact, shown improvement since Monday"

 

E Rajender, Telangana Health Minister

Admitted to an isolation ward in the state-run Gandhi hospital here, the man is found to have come in contact with 88 people.

Rajender said of these, 45 had been brought to the Gandhi hospital here and their test results awaited while test would be conducted for the remaining 43 also, he added.

The 24-year-old man was in Dubai last month and worked with people from Hong Kong where he is suspected to have contracted the virus. from Dubai, he had returned to Bengaluru before travelling to Hyderabad in a bus.

He took treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for fever and reported at the state-run hospital on Sunday evening as it did not subside.

The minister spoke to reporters after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee where measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus following detection of the positive case were discussed.

The meeting was attended by other members of the cabinet sub-committee state municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao and panchayati raj minister E Dayakar Rao along with senior officials.

Rajender also said the state government has set up isolation wards in five government hospitals and has identified altogether 3,000 beds, including 2,000 in different private medical colleges.

The minister said he spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Central officials and sought supply of masks which was accepted.

Asked if the state government has enough doctors and other staff, he said 24 doctors have been allocated for handling the cases and another 20 have been identified.

“If more are required, the services of retired doctors and retired nursing staff would be utilised.”

E Rajender

The state government would undertake a major campaign to spread awareness on COVID-19, including setting up of hoardings, publishing pamphlets and also through TV and other media, he said.

A helpline '104' would be fully functional from Wednesday.

...
Tags: coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19), hyderabad coronavirus, gandhi hospital in hyderabad, municipal minister k t rama rao, bengaluru, dubai, telangana coronavirus, telangana health minister e rajender
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

3,000 beds ready in Telangana for coronavirus cases
Hyderabad's coronavirus case sets Karnataka on alert

Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI photo)

Do not spread misinformation about coronavirus

Y.S.JaganMohan Reddy- Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (file photo)

YS Jagan mulls resolution against NPR in AP Assembly

Representational image (AFP photo)

Jagtial man suspected of sharing army secrets with a woman on social media

Image courtesy: L&T Metro

Covid19: Precautionary measures in Hyderabad Metro stations, TSRTC buses



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi to give away his social media accounts. But wait there's a catch

Prime minister Narendra Modi photographed at the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on March 3, 2020. (AFP)

Do not spread misinformation about coronavirus

Representational image (PTI photo)

Kerala man in critical condition with coronavirus-like symptoms

Kerala has had three coronavirus positive cases so far

Bellary tax scam: High Court issues notice for denial of benefits to whistleblower

Petitioner Josephat Andrews, a retired commercial taxes officer who unearthed a Rs 1400 crore tax scam by a mining company in Bellary.

Maneater leopard mauls baby in Tumakuru, Karnataka

The baby was playing in the yard of a farmhouse when she was attacked by the leopard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham