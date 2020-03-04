Nation Other News 04 Mar 2020 Ain't that cool ...
Ain't that cool! This college in Karnataka puts up a party on exam day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Mar 4, 2020, 9:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 9:42 pm IST
Examinees are showered with petals and fed sweets before being led to the, er, hall
Teaching staff wait to offer aarthi to the examinees at Annadaneshwar Pre-University College in Naregal town in Gadag district of karnataka.
 Teaching staff wait to offer aarthi to the examinees at Annadaneshwar Pre-University College in Naregal town in Gadag district of karnataka.

Hubballi: The Annadaneshwar Pre-University College in Naregal town wore a festive look today. It was the beginning of the examination season after all.

While students, parents and teachers undergo great stress at this time of the year, this college in Gadag district of Karnataka actually celebrates exams.

 

Hundreds of students arriving to sit for the PUC examination were showered with petals from the terrace of the college building. Women lecturers wearing colourful saris performed an arathi to them as male lecturers wearing traditional dhotis stood by beaming.

Each student’s forehead was daubed with vermilion (sindoor) and 54 candles were lit to mark 54 years of the founding of the institute.

The exam halls were decorated with festoons and streamers. Attractive rangoli patterns was drawn at the gate of the college. The administration performed a pooja to Lord Ganesha and Saraswati and sweets were given to the examinees.

Parents actively joined in in the celebration.

Air freshener and mosquito repellent sprays were used liberally in all the examination halls to remove unpleasant odours and pesky insects.
As many as 966 students from five colleges are sitting for their PUC exams in this institute; it’s the biggest examination centre in Gadag district.

The institution also distributed pamphlets to students, educating them about exam preparations.

CCTV cameras were installed in all the exam halls so officials can monitor the entire examination process.
“We are conducting the exams in a free and fair manner to instill confidence among the students. Securing a good result is the primary motto of the college,” said principal Yallappagouda Patil.
The college started with this innovative idea of celebrating exams five years ago after lecturers reported that students were gripped with fear and anxiety during the exam season.

Doctors were called in to counsel the students, and they advised the management to hold exams in a unique style to remove the fear.

Exam festivity yielded good results as the pass percentage gradually increased to 93 per cent in PUC against just 45 per cent a decade ago.
“Examination pressure causes adverse effects on students. So we decided to create a festive atmosphere at exam time remove the stress. Since we began this initiative, students eagerly wait for the examinations,” said principal Patil.

The college gives special attention to students from underprivileged sections; their aptitude is regularly tested and correctives are adopted.
“We have received an overwhelming response from both students and parents to our unique idea,” said Mahantesh Somanakatti, general secretary of the institution.

...
