No sensation in Viveka’s murder probe: Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress general secretary and government adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asked what would be wrong if MP Avinash Reddy, Naveen, OSD (CM) Krishnamohan Reddy called YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to communicate about Vivekananda Reddy's murder.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, he said that the Opposition parties and their friendly media were hell bent on making an issue when MP Avinash Reddy was called for a CBI questioning and when Naveen, who worked in CM Jagan's house, and OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy, were called by the CBI on Friday.

Reddy said everyone knows that MP Avinash Reddy got information about Vivekananda Reddy's murder from Vivekananda Reddy's brother-in-law Sivaprakash Reddy and after that Avinash Reddy went to the spot.

He said Avinash Reddy himself informed the police about the incident and everyone knew this. He recalled that the call record of who spoke to whom that day was in the hands of the police even when Telugu Desam was in power.

The adviser said the names of Naveen and OSD Krishnamohan came up after checking the call record. This had nothing to do with CM Jagan, he said.

He said Avinash Reddy called to inform about Vivekananda's murder. None of this was unnatural and there was nothing sensational about these. These were not new and even the phones have not been changed, he said.

Refuting the “false propaganda” of TD leaders, the adviser said that the Chandrababu government was in power at the time of the murder. He questioned why TD leaders were acting as if something sensational had happened in the last four days and as if there was a conspiracy angle.

He recalled that after the death of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, his brother Vivekananda Reddy was the head of the family and he was YSR’s own brother. YSRC MP Avinash Reddy was the cousin of CM Jagan and everyone was close in terms of party and family, he said.

He added that Avinash Reddy gave the information about the murder of Vivekananda to his elder brother and party president Jagan but TD leaders and their friendly media were “unnecessarily making an issue out of nothing.”