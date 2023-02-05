Nanded turns pink for KCR’s public meeting today

Nanded turned pink with BRS flags and huge cutouts of Chandrashekar Rao dotting the city roads and thoroughfares. (Photo: DC)

Nanded: The stage is all set for the first-ever BRS meeting outside Telangana when party president Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will address a public meeting at 1 pm in Nanded on Sunday.

Nanded turned pink with BRS flags and huge cutouts of Chandrashekar Rao dotting the city roads and thoroughfares. Keeping in mind the local dialect and to reach out to them, BRS posters and banners were in Marathi and Hindi ‘Paksh Pravesh Sohla’ (Party joining the programme in Marathi) and ‘Abhki Baar Kisan Sarkar’, the last also figuring prominently on the air balloons.

Maharashtra police took possession of the venue while their Telangana counterparts supervised the arrangements from a security point of view.

The venue can only accommodate 10,000 people as only a portion of the ground is being used for the meeting. Efforts are underway to mobilise people from the villages bordering either side of the two states. The venue is beside the Ingoli gate main road and the meeting is being organized in Mela Maidan belonging to Nanded Sachkhand Gurudwara.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that it was not a public meeting per se but an event in which sarpanches, former MLAs, mayors, MPs and ZPTC members from Maharashtra will be joining the BRS.

BRS Adilabad ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan, MLA Balka Suman, Telangana civil supplies chairman Ravinder Singh, and others are monitoring the arrangements.