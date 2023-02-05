  
Nation, In Other News

Grand Abu Talib’s birth anniversary fete begins today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 5, 2023, 12:40 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2023, 12:42 am IST
Gulzar Houz near the Charminar has been decorated on occasion of Hazrath Imam Ali (a s) birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC Image)
 Gulzar Houz near the Charminar has been decorated on occasion of Hazrath Imam Ali (a s) birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Muslims are gearing up for the celebrations of first the Imam Ali ibne Abu Talib’s birth anniversary on Sunday. The Old City is agog with preparations for a grand celebration, particularly in Yakutpura, Moula Ka Chilla, Darulshifa, Noorkhan Bazaar, Charminar, Kali Khabar, Qayamnagar, RiyasatnNagar and Bibi ka Alawa.

Processions will start from these areas and head to the Kohe Moula Ali shrine at Moula Ali. The procession will comprise a brass band, carrying flag on horses and chariots.

According to Azmath Jaffery of the Telangana Shia Youth Welfare Association, “This is one of the major festivals for us. All people joining the procession will be offered fruits, sweets, fruit juices and food items.”

Ali Raza, president, All India Seerat-E-Zehra Committee, said, “The celebration that starts on Sunday will continue for the whole week. Thousands of Muslims and leaders will be joining in the celebrations.”

Tags: muslims, moula ali, birth anniversary, hyderabad news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


