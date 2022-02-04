Nation Other News 04 Feb 2022 Telangana govt issue ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana govt issues GO on development of school infra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Feb 4, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 1:20 am IST
The new programme is named 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' in rural areas and 'Mana -Basti- Mana Badi' for the urban areas
The aim is to create conducive learning ambience in order to attract better enrolment, attendance and retention. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The aim is to create conducive learning ambience in order to attract better enrolment, attendance and retention. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad: The state government has issued a GO pertaining to a new programme for a comprehensive development of school infrastructure covering all government and local body schools. They would be provided with additional regular and digital classrooms, necessary furniture, toilets and other facilities, and undertaking repairs, wherever required.

The aim is to create conducive learning ambience in order to attract better enrolment, attendance and retention.

 

The new programme named “Mana Ooru-Mana Badi” in rural areas and “Mana -Basti- Mana Badi” for the urban areas will be implemented in a phased manner at an estimated cost of Rs 7,289.54 crore, spread over three years.

Costs would be met through available funds under the Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), MGNREGS, ACDP, ZPP and MPP funds, TSP, SCSP, NABARD and Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha.

In Phase-I (2021-22), around 9,123 (35%) government and local body schools with the highest enrolment shall be considered, and will cover primary, upper primary and high schools, with the respective mandals as the basic unit.

 

The estimated budget for this is to the tune of Rs 3,497 .62 crore. District collectors will accord administrative sanction for all works to be taken up in each school and will monitor the programme and submit periodical progress reports to the government.

The execution of all works would be done through the school management committees (SMCs) to ensure peoples participation, transparency and quick execution. A social audit is proposed through social audit, accountability and transparency (SAAT), which is presently functioning under the department of rural development.

 

A project monitoring unit (PMU) will be set up in the directorate of school education to monitor the progress of the programme.

...
Tags: telangana govt
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Covid-19 second wave in April 2021 and subsequent lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions imposed from April to June 2021 adversely affected state government’s earnings which were cited as reasons for the government delaying new PRC scales. — Twitter

Telangana government employees await PRC dues

Supreme Court of India — ANI file photo

Haryana law for quota in pvt sector jobs put on hold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana to deploy 7,000 cops for PM Modi's security

Owaisi shared picture of the bullet marks on his car. (Photo: Twitter/@asadowaisi)

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi fired upon on way to Delhi from UP; escapes unhurt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

ISRO chief charts new course

Dr S Somnath wants to ensure that there is a continuous series of rocket launches and would accelerate preparations for Gaganyaan, which envisages undertaking the demonstration of human Space flight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short-term. — DC Image

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->