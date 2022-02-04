Telangana govt issues GO on development of school infra

The aim is to create conducive learning ambience in order to attract better enrolment, attendance and retention. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad: The state government has issued a GO pertaining to a new programme for a comprehensive development of school infrastructure covering all government and local body schools. They would be provided with additional regular and digital classrooms, necessary furniture, toilets and other facilities, and undertaking repairs, wherever required.

The new programme named “Mana Ooru-Mana Badi” in rural areas and “Mana -Basti- Mana Badi” for the urban areas will be implemented in a phased manner at an estimated cost of Rs 7,289.54 crore, spread over three years.

Costs would be met through available funds under the Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), MGNREGS, ACDP, ZPP and MPP funds, TSP, SCSP, NABARD and Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha.

In Phase-I (2021-22), around 9,123 (35%) government and local body schools with the highest enrolment shall be considered, and will cover primary, upper primary and high schools, with the respective mandals as the basic unit.

The estimated budget for this is to the tune of Rs 3,497 .62 crore. District collectors will accord administrative sanction for all works to be taken up in each school and will monitor the programme and submit periodical progress reports to the government.

The execution of all works would be done through the school management committees (SMCs) to ensure peoples participation, transparency and quick execution. A social audit is proposed through social audit, accountability and transparency (SAAT), which is presently functioning under the department of rural development.

A project monitoring unit (PMU) will be set up in the directorate of school education to monitor the progress of the programme.