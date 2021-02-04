Nation Other News 04 Feb 2021 Why not arrest minis ...
Why not arrest ministers for criticising gods, BJP's Bandi asks KCR

Sanjay warned that Chandrasekhar Rao will be in a situation similar to that of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav
HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on why action was not being taken against TRS MLAs and ministers, who were making statements against Hindu gods. This clearly exposes the real mindset of Rao, he said.

He criticised TRS leaders for making derogatory remarks that were hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

 

Sanjay released a statement after 42 activists from Warangal, including Urban district president Ravu Padma, and Rural district president Kondeti Sridhar were released on bail on Wednesday. They face charges of alleged involvement in the attack on MLA Dharma Reddy at his residence.

He slammed the TRS government as for the first time in the history of Telangana, six women leaders were sent to jail illegally. He said such illegal arrests would not deter BJP leaders or activists. In the same vein he wanted to know why ministers who had insulted Ramayana were yet to be arrested. Nor were TRS hooligans who attacked BJP leaders, and their houses and offices.

 

Sanjay warned that Chandrasekhar Rao will be in a situation similar to that of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav after they had humiliated Lord Ram.

