Nation Other News 04 Feb 2021 Illicit liquor flow ...
Nation, In Other News

Illicit liquor flow into Anantapur poses big poll challenge

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2021, 2:42 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2021, 2:42 am IST
Over 95 check-posts along with 15 mobile parties of SEB have been established to prevent non-duty paid liquor entering Anantapur district
We asked the Karnataka officials to form joint action teams to curb transportation of illicit liquor, says SEB special officer Rammohan Rao. — Representational image
 We asked the Karnataka officials to form joint action teams to curb transportation of illicit liquor, says SEB special officer Rammohan Rao. — Representational image

ANANTAPUR: The 750 kms long Karnataka borders of Bellary, Chitradurga, Tumkur and Chikkaballapur districts that encompass Anantapur has become a major challenge to the Special Enforcement Bureau in its bid to contain transportation of non-duty paid liquor ahead of the gram panchayat polls.

In fact, this illegal activity is not confined to Rayalaseema but has penetrated into all parts of the State.

 

At least 95 check-posts along with 15 mobile parties of SEB have been established to prevent non-duty paid liquor entering Anantapur district.

With a surge in the illicit transportation of liquor, Anantapur SP Satya Esubabu organised a web meeting with police and excise departments from borders districts of Karnataka and also with local officials on Wednesday.

The Anantapur SEB special officer Rammohan Rao objected to the existing wine shops and belt shops in the border areas and sought a joint action to control illicit liquor in shops over a five-km radius. 

 

“We asked the Karnataka officials to form joint action teams to curb transportation of illicit liquor”, he said.

Esubabu said that the gram panchayat elections were being held in four phases and sought cooperation from Karnataka officials to end such a racket.

Deputy Commissioners of Bellary, Chitradurga, Tumkur and Chicka Balapur districts along with divisional officials and Anantapur District SEB officers of Kadiri, Penukonda, Dharmavaram, Kalyanadurgam and Guntakal DSPs, Karnataka Tumkur DC N. Nagarajappa, Chitradurga DC  Nagasena, Chikkaballapur DC Narendra and Ballary DC Mahesh Kumar participated.

 

...
Tags: chitradurga bellary tumkur chikaballapur districts, special enforcement bureau andhra pradesh, non-duty paid liquor from borders into andhra pradesh, 95 check posts on andhra pradesh karnataka borders, panchayat polls andhra pradesh transportation of illicit liquor through border district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

According to the new format, students will have to write six papers instead of the usual 11, after the state government reduced the number of question papers, as a one-time measure for the academic year of 2020-21. (Representational Photo: DC/Surendra Panishetty)

Thanks to Sabitha, Telangana SSC students have only 6 exams, not 11

The CM asked officials to start the Nadu-Nedu works from April 15, and take into account the experiences gained and problems faced during the first phase. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Manabadi Nadu-Nedu’s second phase with Rs 4446 cr to start in AP

TRS senior leader and Adilabad district Rythu Samanvaya committee president Addi Bhojareddy stressed the party is not against construction of the Ram Mandhir in Ayodhya. (Photo: facebook @Addi Bhojareddy)

TRS leaders in 'mission' to control spread of BJP in the state

This year, the birthday assumes significance in the backdrop of debate and talk in TRS circles that Rao may handover the chief ministerial reins to his son, minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao any time. (Photo: facebook @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

TRS planning grand birthday fete for KCR on Feb 17



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

AP plans police stations for farmers to curb fraud during sale of farm produce

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image Source: DC Image)

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

Centre's language on healthcare sector worrisome: Expert

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham