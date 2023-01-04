  
Village panchayat office under a tent in Venkateshwarlapalli

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 12:43 pm IST
The Village sarpanch T.Divakar Reddy running the panchayat office under a tent here at Venkateshwarlapalli in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district. (DC image)
Warangal: Sarpanch Thokala Divakar Reddy of Venkateshwarlapalli village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district is operating his panchayat office from under a tent.

The sarpanch said he has been forced to move under a tent after the funds earmarked for panchayats by the centre have been diverted by KCR government.

Divakar Reddy has put a table and a few chairs under a tent on the roadside in the village and is running his office from there.

As part of reorganising districts, mandals and villages, the state government had converted Venkateshwarlapalli into a new village pancahayat within Chilpur mandal. As it is a new panchayat, it does not have its own building. So, the sarpanch took a building on rent to run the office. 

Divakar Reddy maintained that the house owner allowed the office, hoping that the rent will eventually come as a lump sum. But after news that the funds have been diverted, they have been forced to move the office under a tent.

The sarpanch said on a number of occasions, they have requested officials to allot a permanent building for the village panchayat. But nothing has been done so far.

“Officials must understand our pathetic condition. They must take immediate steps for construction of a permanent building or sanction funds which have been diverted, so that we can function from a proper building,” Divakar Reddy stated

Tags: warangal news, jangaon district, venkateshwarlapalli village of chilpur mangal in jangaon district, panchayat office, running panchayat office under tent, coverted venkateshwarlapalli into new village panchayath, funds diverted by kcr, permanent building, sanction funds
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


