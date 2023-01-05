  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 04 Jan 2023 Thakre replaces Tago ...
Nation, Politics

Thakre replaces Tagore as AICC Telangana incharge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 5, 2023, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2023, 7:37 am IST
Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)
 Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023, Manikrao Thakre, a four-time MLA and former Maharashtra PCC president, has been appointed as the new AICC incharge for Telangana, replacing Manickam Tagore, who has been named as incharge for Goa, according to AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal.

Thakre was a two-time Maharashtra minister, four-time MLA and served one term as MLC. He was also the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Tagore, who served as Telangana incharge for two years and was entangled in several controversies, most notably the devastating defeat in the Munugode bypoll, is said to have urged Kharge to relieve him.

One of the major accusations that Tagore faced from rivals both inside and outside the party was allegedly accepting a bribe from A. Revanth Reddy to secure the position of PCC chief, which he strongly refuted and dragged BRS leaders who levelled the allegations to court.

There has been speculation that Tagore had asked Kharge to relieve him. Hiven the state's political situation, he could have been asked to quit. The main reason is a streak of Telangana bypoll losses, culminating with Munugode. The recent formation of PCC's new committees, as well as the growing disagreement among key leaders, is thought to be the final straw.

...
Tags: manikrao thakre, manickam tagore, maharashtra pradesh congress committee (mpcc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

TPCC programme to train cadre on countering BRS claims
TPCC tasks top-level cadre to run party affairs

Latest From Nation

During the launch of ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ in Mangaluru, Nalin spoke about issues the party workers should take up during the forthcoming election. The viral video shows Nalin asking the party workers not to take up small issues like roads, gutters, and drains but bring BJP to power to fight against Love Jihad. This statement of Nalin has attracted strong criticism. — PTI

Love Jihad: Karnataka BJP leader's statement kicks up controversy

Radhekrishna Pathak, trustee of Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, said they expected the couple to come in the afternoon but the two reached the place early in the morning. He said Sharma's family has been a follower of Baba Neem Karoli. — Twitter

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pay visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Mathura

Telangana High Court (File Photo: PTI)

Police recruitment: HC suggests one more height measurement test

A large number of police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents in Kamareddy. (Representational image/DC)

Farmer ends life over losing his land for industrial zone



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amith Shah meet in Andhra Pradesh on Jan 8, BJP turns focus to Seema

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

BJP to reach out to more people through 'Saral' app

The app will be launched by the party’s president J.P. Nadda on Saturday during an online meeting with presidents and members of the party’s polling booth level committees of all 119 constituencies in the state, senior party leader N. Indrasena Reddy said on Wednesday. (File Photo: PTI)

KCR's 'Mission 100' begins; 60 LS seats identified

CM KCR was scheduled to leave for the national capital shortly after Christmas to focus on national politics and the BRS expansion plans in other states. However, his Delhi trip was postponed due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Telangana for a southern sojourn from December 26 to 30. The CM has decided to see off the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam. ( File Photo: DC)

Slap on the wrist of the govt: P Chidambaram on SC verdict

The 'minority' judgement pointed out the 'illegality' and the 'irregularities' in the demonetisation, Chidambaram said on Monday soon after the apex court made its verdict. — DC File Image

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes 2nd leg from Delhi, to enter UP by afternoon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->