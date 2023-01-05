Thakre replaces Tagore as AICC Telangana incharge

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023, Manikrao Thakre, a four-time MLA and former Maharashtra PCC president, has been appointed as the new AICC incharge for Telangana, replacing Manickam Tagore, who has been named as incharge for Goa, according to AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal.

Thakre was a two-time Maharashtra minister, four-time MLA and served one term as MLC. He was also the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Tagore, who served as Telangana incharge for two years and was entangled in several controversies, most notably the devastating defeat in the Munugode bypoll, is said to have urged Kharge to relieve him.

One of the major accusations that Tagore faced from rivals both inside and outside the party was allegedly accepting a bribe from A. Revanth Reddy to secure the position of PCC chief, which he strongly refuted and dragged BRS leaders who levelled the allegations to court.

There has been speculation that Tagore had asked Kharge to relieve him. Hiven the state's political situation, he could have been asked to quit. The main reason is a streak of Telangana bypoll losses, culminating with Munugode. The recent formation of PCC's new committees, as well as the growing disagreement among key leaders, is thought to be the final straw.