Jagan for vigil on secretariats to improve their functioning

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined the need to conduct “Spandana” programmes from 3 pm to 5 pm in the secretariats. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants functioning of the village / ward secretariats monitored for achieving better results.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials at his camp office here on Wednesday, the CM underlined that these secretariats are part of revolutionary changes initiated by his government to have an efficient delivery mechanism, which ensures that welfare schemes and developmental programmes reach the people without them facing any difficulty.

In this regard, Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced in monitoring of village / war secretariats from attendance of staff to delivery of services. He underlined the need to conduct “Spandana” programmes from 3 pm to 5 pm in the secretariats for finding out grievances of people and resolving them.

The monitoring should be department-wise with fixing of responsibilities for each government staff. SOPs should be evolved, so that the entire implementation of schemes goes like clockwork till their delivery to the intended individual.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of clearing applications received from people on various issues and ensuring their resolution. If an application is received again on the same issue, it should be forwarded to the higher level for reverification and solution.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the officials of village / ward secretariats to take up ownership of their work, so that the desired results could be achieved. He instructed the heads of departments to visit two secretariats once in a month, so that their functioning could further improve.

Maintaining that there are several efficient officers working for the government, the CM said their services should be utilised to serve the people in a better way. He wanted usage of state-of-the-art technology available at global level for providing better services to people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said facial recognition-based attendance must be implemented by end of January, so that all staff are available in their offices to receive applications from people on various issues and solve them. He said AP must become number one in the country in achieving sustainable development goals.

The Chief Minister has given permission for filling up vacancies in village / ward secretariats in a more transparent manner on lines of the earlier recruitment. He emphasised on the need to provide wired Internet connectivity to all village / ward secretariats, apart from linking the 2,909 village / ward secretariats with wireless Internet connectivity. Rythu Bharosa Kendras should also be provided with Internet connectivity. Further, Anganwadi centres must be brought under the control of concerned village / ward secretariats in the state, he said.