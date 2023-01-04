HMDA to hold e-auction of pooled lands, looks to generate Rs 250 cr

Under the LPS, landowners get a share of proportionate and equitable land, providing them with an option to become a partner in the development process. The urban authority’s share would be 40 per cent, while 60 per cent would be the landowners’ share. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The HMDA would sell 81 acres at Lemoor and 96 acres in Inmulnarva villages to generate Rs 250 crore through an auction, as per a notification issued by the authority. Land-pooling and plotting work for the same are said to be underway.

Officials said that the land-pooling scheme (LPS) was among the best readjustment techniques as it would be a win-win for all stakeholders. Buoyed by the success of the scheme at Uppal Bhagath, the HMDA has decided to go ahead with the same system in Lemoor of Kandakur mandal and Inmulnarva in Kothur.

Under the LPS, landowners get a share of proportionate and equitable land, providing them with an option to become a partner in the development process. The urban authority’s share would be 40 per cent, while 60 per cent would be the landowners’ share.

The HMDA will bear the cost of laying drains, registration and stamp duty of sale deeds and land-use conversion charges, on behalf of plot owners. Landowners will get housing plots with infrastructure such as water supply, power lines, sewerage and parks.

A senior official said that the e-auction would be held next month and that landowners will receive developed plots in the same layouts.

“The HMDA would, very soon, conduct e-auction at both the locations. Minimum (price) per square yard would be fixed at Rs 10,000 and HMDA is expecting about Rs 250 crore through the e-auction,” the official said.