  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 04 Jan 2023 Captain Shiva, India ...
Nation, In Other News

Captain Shiva, India's 1st woman Army officer to serve at world’s highest battlefield

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI AND YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Capt. Chouhan who hails from Rajasthan is a Bengal Sapper Officer and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021. (Photo:DC)
 Capt. Chouhan who hails from Rajasthan is a Bengal Sapper Officer and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021. (Photo:DC)

Srinagar: Captain Shiva Chouhan, an officer of the Army’s Ladakh-based Fire and Fury Corps, has joined her duties at the Kumar Post in the Siachen glacier area, thereby becoming the first woman officer to serve at what is considered the world’s highest battlefield.

Capt. Chouhan who hails from Rajasthan is a Bengal Sapper Officer and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021.

“I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and take every challenge in stride. It is an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan,” tweeted defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Capt. Chouhan was inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2nd after an arduous climb. The team of Sappers led by Capt. Chouhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for a duration of three months.

Kumar Post or Kumar Base, at 15,632 feet, serves as a battalion headquarters of the Northern Command, and is named after the famed Indian Army officer and mountaineer Colonel Narendra “Bull” Kumar and is located 60 km from the Siachen base towards Indira Col.

She has done her schooling in Udaipur and holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur. She lost her father when she was 11 and her mother, who is a housewife, took care of her studies.

...
Tags: ladakh, siachen glacier, rajasthan news, armed forces, defence minister rajnath singh, engineering, northern command, indian army officers, udaipur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chandrasekhar Rao was having contacts with leaders of Anantapur ever since he was the in-charge minister during the TD rule of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo: DC)

Activists ask BRS to make its stand clear on irrigation facility for Rayalaseema

According to Jawaharnagar police, Brijesh Kumar and his younger cousin Prince Kumar stole Rs 17,500 from Brijesh's father Sanjay Kumar's cupboard and fled the house on Monday morning after being reprimanded by his father. While Brijesh attends Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Prince Kumar studies at Pragathi High School. (Representational image)

Class X students go missing after stealing money from their home

The CM began his speech to the lusty cheers from the youth and announced that the monthly pension for social security was enhanced to Rs 2,750 to benefit the aged persons, widows, those who were involved in various occupations and those suffering from chronic health problems. (Photo: Twitter)

Jagan asks poor not to trust 'capitalist' TD, JS

The loan will be extended from the Tobacco Growers’ Welfare Fund and will benefit 28,112 grower members. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Centre extends interest-free loan to AP tobacco growers



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India and Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations and prisoners

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged the customary lists of nuclear installations and prisoners on New Year's day. (Representational image: PTI)

Female elephant dies of electrocution in agriculture farm

Carcass of the female elephant, which died of electrocution at a field in Kiramanda village of Bangarupalem Mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. (Photo: Avinash P Subramanyam)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Farmer suicides in Telangana drop drastically

The ministry said that the government had implemented several policies, reforms, developmental programmes and schemes for the welfare of farmers. (Representational Image: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->