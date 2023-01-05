  
Bellampalli MLA assaults toll collector, video goes viral

Published Jan 5, 2023, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2023, 12:53 am IST
Responding to the allegations, Chinnaiah said he did not assault the toll plaza staff. Alleging that the staffer sought Rs 150 for passage up to Mancherial district headquarters, which is 20 kilometres away, he said he enquired the staff about the manager’s details to find out about the toll. (Photo: Twitter)
 Responding to the allegations, Chinnaiah said he did not assault the toll plaza staff. Alleging that the staffer sought Rs 150 for passage up to Mancherial district headquarters, which is 20 kilometres away, he said he enquired the staff about the manager's details to find out about the toll. (Photo: Twitter)

Mancherial: Bellampalli BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah assaulted a staffer of the Mandamarri toll plaza on Tuesday night over an argument, as per a video that went viral on social media.

The toll plaza came up recently after four-lane roads were developed in the region.

Responding to the allegations, Chinnaiah said he did not assault the toll plaza staff. Alleging that the staffer sought Rs 150 for passage up to Mancherial district headquarters, which is 20 kilometres away, he said he enquired the staff about the manager’s details to find out about the toll.

The MLA said that the staffer failed to respond to his query.

Chinnaiah said that the management of the toll plaza started collecting fees without completing the national highway and flyover at Somagudem. They were also collecting fees from ambulances that were responding to an emergency, he said.

Tags: bellampalli, assaulted, toll plaza, ambulances, national highway, bharat rashtra samiti (brs)
Location: India, Telangana


