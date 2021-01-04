Nation Other News 04 Jan 2021 Security beefed up a ...
Nation, In Other News

Security beefed up around places of worship in Andhra Pradesh: DGP Gautam Sawang

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 4, 2021, 4:10 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2021, 4:10 am IST
Sawang said that so far, a total of 236 people have been arrested in connection with acts of vandalism at temples
DGP said that a few sects of people are trying to deliberately disrupt peace and harmony and warned that the police would not tolerate such acts (DC Image: Narayana Rao)
 DGP said that a few sects of people are trying to deliberately disrupt peace and harmony and warned that the police would not tolerate such acts (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: DGP Gautam Sawang warned of stringent action against all those found guilty of the recent attacks on temples and vandalism. He directed the police department to enhance protection and security to temples across the 13 districts. He said that continuous surveillance, patrolling and visual policing has been ordered at all places of worship.

Sawang said that so far, a total of 236 people have been arrested in connection with acts of vandalism at temples. He stated that 87 persons were arrested in 49 cases before the Antervedi temple chariot burning incident and 149 persons in 78 cases after that incident. He said that the police department initiated measures for protection of temples under which as many as 37,673 CCTV cameras have been set up in 11,295 places of worship in the State.

 

The DGP appealed to the people to consider that it is everybody's responsibility to guard the sanctity of temples and sought them to give information if they come across any suspicious activity. He urged priests and temple administrators to be vigilant at all times and told them to call the police or dial 100 immediately after coming to know of suspicious activity. He stated that instructions have been issued to all district officials to monitor security measures of all temples. He said that a few sects of people are trying to deliberately disrupt peace and harmony and warned that the police would not tolerate such acts.

 

The DGP said that 1,196 culprits were bound over in the State involved in crimes, disturbances and vandalism in temples, history-sheets were opened and their movements are being monitored.

He recalled that the opposition parties dragged the Ganganamma Gudi hundi theft incident in Gudivada of Krishna district as a religious incident and protested. He clarified that the police arrested two persons in connection with the hundi theft. He said that an attempt was made to provoke the people as idols were being stolen from Allagadda Kalabhairava temple in Kurnool district. He clarified that, in fact, the police investigation has revealed that a man named Rajasekhar stole part of the idol for children.

 

...
Tags: temple vandalisation in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Farmers leaders during a meeting with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (unseen) and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (unseen) over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, December. 30, 2020. (PTI)

Government hopes 7th round of talks will end on positive note today

According to Rajiv Nath, founder and forum coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, the estimated demand in India is around 180 crore (1.8 billion) syringes every year. (AFP)

Tough task for syringe manufacturers

The spillway pillars level is 55 meters and concrete works in a few blocks were completed up to 34 meters during the Telugu Desam regime, reflecting the slow pace of works. (DC Image)

Polavaram works progressing full-throttle

JP Nadda and Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at the Congress after some of its leaders questioned the approval process for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine (Image:PTI)

BJP says Congress is not proud of anything that is made in India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mother of UK returnee tests positive for mutant strain of Covid-19 in Warangal

Besides these two, a Briton had tested positive for the Covid-19 B.1.1.7 strain on Wednesday (Representational Image: AFP)

Hajis told to file IT returns as no word from ministry yet

Haj pilgrims (PTI/File photo)

Poor sleep cause for mishaps, says report of Cyberabad police

A traffic police official said most drivers are tired and tend to drive fast while trying to reach home quickly. (Representional Image)

India to use electoral data for jab

Among the target groups to receive the vaccine are those older than 50 years, and this is where the electoral rolls, with their nearly comprehensive data pertaining to individuals — names, addresses, and their age — will become all-important (Representational Image: AFP)

Top priority to fix blackspots to prevent accidents, say cops

Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar (Photo:Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham