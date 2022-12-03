Rogue bikers turn PVNR Marg noisy, scary

Hyderabad: Illegal motorcycle racing on the PVNR Marg, which involves weaving through traffic at high speed and performing stunts, is putting pedestrians, cyclists and even morning walkers in danger.

Most of the time, minors ride their bikes at high speeds, performing stunts that not only scare other road users but also charge at them at times. In other cases, bikers with modified exhaust pipes are causing noise pollution by producing a deafening firing sound and frightening other road users.

Several morning walkers and cyclists have complained that the absence of police officers in the morning hours gives these people free rein. Not only are these people speeding on vehicles, but they are also endangering other road users as they operate their vehicles while holding mobile phones in their hands to record their stunts, according to cyclists.

The rogue bikers are frequently active between 5.30 am and 7.30 am, when the night duty police personnel are in the process of handing over the charge to the morning duty staff, resulting in less police presence on the stretch.

According to Octavio D Souza, a fitness enthusiast from Secunderabad, racing attracts reckless drivers, the majority of whom are minors. "Taking advantage of the absence of police, these bikers often abuse morning walkers and joggers by making lewd remarks. What is more concerning is their careless driving, which may endanger other road users."

The bikers come in groups, driving their vehicles in a rash manner, causing trouble to cyclists and those walking and jogging on the stretch, according to Jerry from Secunderabad. "When they see cyclists, they make vulgar gestures and sounds and pass comments," he added.

Meanwhile, the police officials claim that they have not received any complaints from walkers or cyclists. They claimed that teams had been deployed to patrol the entire stretch, even early in the morning, and that patrolling would be increased to prevent any untoward incidents.