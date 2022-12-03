  
Nation Other News 03 Dec 2022 Rogue bikers turn PV ...
Nation, In Other News

Rogue bikers turn PVNR Marg noisy, scary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Dec 3, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Police put up barricades on Necklace Road to prevent bikers and motorists from driving recklessly. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 Police put up barricades on Necklace Road to prevent bikers and motorists from driving recklessly. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: Illegal motorcycle racing on the PVNR Marg, which involves weaving through traffic at high speed and performing stunts, is putting pedestrians, cyclists and even morning walkers in danger.

Most of the time, minors ride their bikes at high speeds, performing stunts that not only scare other road users but also charge at them at times. In other cases, bikers with modified exhaust pipes are causing noise pollution by producing a deafening firing sound and frightening other road users.

Several morning walkers and cyclists have complained that the absence of police officers in the morning hours gives these people free rein. Not only are these people speeding on vehicles, but they are also endangering other road users as they operate their vehicles while holding mobile phones in their hands to record their stunts, according to cyclists.

The rogue bikers are frequently active between 5.30 am and 7.30 am, when the night duty police personnel are in the process of handing over the charge to the morning duty staff, resulting in less police presence on the stretch.

According to Octavio D Souza, a fitness enthusiast from Secunderabad, racing attracts reckless drivers, the majority of whom are minors. "Taking advantage of the absence of police, these bikers often abuse morning walkers and joggers by making lewd remarks. What is more concerning is their careless driving, which may endanger other road users."

The bikers come in groups, driving their vehicles in a rash manner, causing trouble to cyclists and those walking and jogging on the stretch, according to Jerry from Secunderabad. "When they see cyclists, they make vulgar gestures and sounds and  pass comments," he added.

Meanwhile, the police officials claim that they have not received any complaints from walkers or cyclists. They claimed that teams had been deployed to patrol the entire stretch, even early in the morning, and that patrolling would be increased to prevent any untoward incidents.

...
Tags: pedestrians, cyclists, minors, bike riders, stunts, morning walkers, telangana police, speeding and rash driving
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Beach in Vizag (Image: DC)

Thousands throng RK Beach, watch anti-submarine rockets fire

A representational image (Photo: Twitter)

Mother stages protest against school official, alleges sexual abuse

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Chitravathi reservoir area to be developed as tourist spot, says Jagan

Kavitha stated that the CBI had issued notice under Section 160 the CrPC and asked her to appear before the agency in giving a choice of place. (Twitter photo)

Kavitha wants CBI questioning in Hyderabad, where it has no consent



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ED attaches over Rs. 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao

Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Women stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbdi ,India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo: AP)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->