  
Nation Other News 03 Dec 2022 Kavitha asks CBI for ...
Nation, In Other News

Kavitha asks CBI for liquor scam details in reply to notice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Dec 3, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2022, 12:13 am IST
The date of the meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents: TRS MLC K. Kavitha to CBI. (File photo: DC)
 The date of the meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents: TRS MLC K. Kavitha to CBI. (File photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A day after being served notices under Section 160 CrPC by the CBI in the Delhi liquor scam case, TRS MLC K. Kavitha on Saturday wrote to the agency seeking an FIR copy and related documents.

Kavitha, who sent a letter to CBI DSP Alok Kumar Shahi after meeting her father Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, requested that the documents “may be provided at the earliest” to enable her to acquaint herself and answer the agency’s queries within a reasonable period of time.

“The date of the meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents,” Kavitha said in her letter. The state government has withdrawn general consent to the CBI to operate in the case.

On Friday, the CBI served the notice to Kavitha, asking her to appear for questioning at 11 am on December 6.

On Saturday, TRS cadre and leaders thronged Kavitha's residence, raising slogans in her favour. Later, Kavitha visited the Chief Minister's camp office at Pragathi Bhavan, where she reportedly discussed the future course of action over TRS leaders being targeted by central agencies.

A team of legal experts was also reported to be privy to the discussion, to advise the MLC about the CBI questioning.

TRS activists erected flex boards and banners in support of Kavitha across the city, especially at Punjagutta, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. TRS activists erected flex boards and banners in support of Kavitha.

...
Tags: delhi liquor scam, mlc k. kavitha, alok kumar, cbi deputy sp, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), punjagutta, banjara hills, jubilee hills, trs youth leader
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

GVMC commissioner P. Raja Babu maintained that stray pigs are being shot down in a special drive, as they have been spreading diseases and obstructing traffic. (Representational Image/AFP)

185 stray pigs shot on eve of President’s Vizag visit

Chiranjeevi gives British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Gareth Wynn Owen, a tour of the blood bank. (Photo: DC)

British diplomat not allowed to donate blood

Telangana High Court (File photo: DC)

Kerala resident asks Telangana HC to quash ‘poachgate’ proceedings 

The investigators said that the accused were trailing Rajkumar, who was ferrying cash and gold, from Secunderabad and ambushed him in Nagole to make an easy escape. Rajkumar was making a delivery of Rs 5 lakh and three kilograms of gold from Ganapathi Jewellers in Secunderabad. (Representational pic:DC)

Nagole robbery was pre-planned: Cops



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ED attaches over Rs. 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao

Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Women stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbdi ,India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo: AP)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->