Kavitha asks CBI for liquor scam details in reply to notice

The date of the meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents: TRS MLC K. Kavitha to CBI. (File photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A day after being served notices under Section 160 CrPC by the CBI in the Delhi liquor scam case, TRS MLC K. Kavitha on Saturday wrote to the agency seeking an FIR copy and related documents.

Kavitha, who sent a letter to CBI DSP Alok Kumar Shahi after meeting her father Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, requested that the documents “may be provided at the earliest” to enable her to acquaint herself and answer the agency’s queries within a reasonable period of time.

“The date of the meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents,” Kavitha said in her letter. The state government has withdrawn general consent to the CBI to operate in the case.

On Friday, the CBI served the notice to Kavitha, asking her to appear for questioning at 11 am on December 6.

On Saturday, TRS cadre and leaders thronged Kavitha's residence, raising slogans in her favour. Later, Kavitha visited the Chief Minister's camp office at Pragathi Bhavan, where she reportedly discussed the future course of action over TRS leaders being targeted by central agencies.

A team of legal experts was also reported to be privy to the discussion, to advise the MLC about the CBI questioning.

TRS activists erected flex boards and banners in support of Kavitha across the city, especially at Punjagutta, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. TRS activists erected flex boards and banners in support of Kavitha.