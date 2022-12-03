AP farmer finds pot in field with 20 gold coins

The gold coins found in the field in Yedu Vadala Palem of Koyyalagudem Mandal were displayed at the Tehsildar's office on Saturday afternoon. (By Arrangement)

KAKINADA: A farmer of Yeduvadalapalem village in Koyyalagudem mandal of Eluru district found a small earthen pot with 18 gold coins in it while tilling his field. Each coin weighs three gm each.

According to sources, Manukonda Satyanarayana, the farmer, informed Koyyalagudem tahsildar Pasam Nagamani about his discovery. She took possession of the gold coins amidst people.

The tahsildar said the pot has been sent to Eluru district collector’s office. It will be handed over to the treasury department.