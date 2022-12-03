  
Nation, In Other News

Delay in revised master plans irks people in towns

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 3, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Officials said that 15 master plans are in the finishing stages and works on 45 are progressing on a war-footing. (File photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Abnormal delay in finalisation of new master plans in urban local bodies is adversely affecting people, who are unable to construct houses.

The directorate of town and country planning officials are unable to prepare the plans due to various reasons. Ironically, some municipalities continue to use the decades’ old master plans.

Of 142 urban local bodies, only 74 master plans are being implemented. Officials prepared master plans for Mahabubabad, Andole-Jogipet, Kollapur, Nagarkurnool, Achampet, Sathupally, Bhupalapally and Devarakonda. 

Master plan proposals have been sent for the state government’s approval. Officials said that 15 master plans are in the finishing stages and works on 45 are progressing on a war-footing.

Given the rapid population growth in municipalities, industrial and commercial locations are being converted as residential areas. There is an urgent need to revise the old master plans.

For instance, Nizamabad municipal corporation has been implementing a four- decade old master plan. Proposals were sent for revision of the master plan for five years now, but in vain.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, joint director of the directorate of town and country planning D. Ramesh Babu said that they are preparing the revised and new master plans for municipal corporations and municipalities.

Advanced technology is coming in handy, he said. Some municipalities have seen 400 per cent growth. The new master plans will be ready by the month-end, he said.

