7 members of a family killed as car collides with lorry in Chevella mandal

Hyderabad: Seven members of a family were killed and four others sustained injuries when a car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a lorry after the driver attempted to overtake. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning near the Malkapur Gate in Chevella mandal on the Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

The Innova they were travelling in was doing 120 kmph on a highway road with speed limit of 80 kmph, police said, adding that the impact of collision was brutal. According to police, all the victims belonged to the same family and they were headed to Gurmitkal in Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Asif Khan, 46, a welder of Bahadurpura, his wife Fousia Begum, 40, daughter Mehak Saniya, 18, Naziya Begum, 30, a resident of Kalapathar, Harsiya Begum, 28, of Tadbund and her four-year-old daughter Asha. Meanwhile, Syed Ali, Begum, Nausheer and Anwar Khan, besides an infant, sustained injuries.

According to police, the family from Hyderabad was on its way to Gurmitkal for treatment of Nazia Begum who had suffered a paralytic stroke.

“In an attempt to overtake a vehicle before them, they steered right and crashed into a borewell vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Police teams reached the spot to extricate the bodies from the badly mangled vehicle. The injured individuals were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment and the bodies were taken to a government hospital in Chevella for post-mortem,” police said.

The accident led to a two-km-long traffic jam on Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway. Police later removed the debris to clear the road.