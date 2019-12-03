Nation Other News 03 Dec 2019 Hyderabad: Onions wi ...
Hyderabad: Onions will make people cry longer

The state has controlled the price to Rs 100 per kg, but vendors are incurring losses and un-willing to stock onions.
December and January will see a shortage, said wholesale vendors.
Hyderabad: Onions will be dear for the next two months as stocks are dwindling. Telangana earlier had 80 trucks supplying the wholesale market but nowadays it is only 40 trucks. The state has controlled the price to Rs 100 per kg, but vendors are incurring losses and un-willing to stock onions.

December and January will see a shortage, said wholesale vendors. They rue that Telangana is the only state where it is Rs 100 per kg; in other states it ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 140 per kg.

 

The government has told wholesalers that the price must not peak. “The stock from Alam-pur is over,” said wholesaler Venkar Ramana. “Only stock from Sholapur is available. But as prices in Telangana are controlled, they are not sending any here.” In Sholapur, 60 per cent of the crop was spoiled and the rest is selling at a higher price in other states.

Tags: onions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


