Tamil Nadu govt issues order granting weekly off for police personnel

Chief Minister M K Stalin issued an order on Wednesday to facilitate weekly off for the police personnel. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A Government Order allowing weekly off for police personnel was issued on Wednesday following Chief Minister MK Stalin's order, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The order is applicable to personnel from Grade-II level constables to head constables and the one day off in a week would help police personnel to refresh and continue their challenging work with enthusiasm, an official release here said.

Stalin had on September 13 announced weekly off for police personnel in the Assembly while replying to the discussion on Demand for Grant to police department.

He had said that it would help them take care of their health and spend time with their families.

Implementing the announcement, the Chief Minister issued an order on Wednesday to facilitate weekly off for the police personnel, the release added.