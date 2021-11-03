Nation Other News 03 Nov 2021 Tamil Nadu govt issu ...
Nation, In Other News

Tamil Nadu govt issues order granting weekly off for police personnel

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
The order is applicable to personnel from Grade-II level constables to head constables
Chief Minister M K Stalin issued an order on Wednesday to facilitate weekly off for the police personnel. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister M K Stalin issued an order on Wednesday to facilitate weekly off for the police personnel. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A Government Order allowing weekly off for police personnel was issued on Wednesday following Chief Minister MK Stalin's order, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The order is applicable to personnel from Grade-II level constables to head constables and the one day off in a week would help police personnel to refresh and continue their challenging work with enthusiasm, an official release here said.

 

Stalin had on September 13 announced weekly off for police personnel in the Assembly while replying to the discussion on Demand for Grant to police department.

He had said that it would help them take care of their health and spend time with their families.

Implementing the announcement, the Chief Minister issued an order on Wednesday to facilitate weekly off for the police personnel, the release added.

...
Tags: tamil nadu police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Mullaperiyar dam (Photo: Facebook/File)

8 shutters of Mullaperiyar dam raised as overnight rains increase water level

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Drugs control committee extends shelf life of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to 12 months

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala ranked as best-governed state in PAI 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi urges officials to create awareness to remove COVID vaccine hesitancy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tigers entering from Maharashtra add to woes of Telangana forest officials

A senior officer working in Kagaznagar forest division said that they were under tremendous pressure because tigers are migrating from Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra and also because of a steady increase in the population of other animals. (DC file photo)

Speed up: PM Modi to vaccine makers

The PM also talked about increasing innovation in the pharmaceutical sector to make India a drug and vaccine manufacturing hub. (PTI)

Will rename Mumbai-Karnataka as Kittur Karnataka: Chief Minister Bommai

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai. (Photo:Twitter/File)

Zomato fires agent for schooling Tamil Nadu customer on Hindi

Zomato further said it was building a Tamil version of its mobile app. (Photo: PTI/File)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->