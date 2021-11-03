Nation Other News 03 Nov 2021 Rain may dampen Diwa ...
Rain may dampen Diwali spirit in AP coast

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 3, 2021, 7:34 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 8:20 am IST
IMD report indicates a trough running running from low pressure area over to Comorin area to the west central Bay of Bengal
IMD director S Stella said that due to convergence of winds, rainfall will occur over coastal AP till November 7. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh. — Representational image/DC
Visakhapatnam: A low pressure area in west central Bay of Bengal may bring in rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next four days, dampening the Diwali spirit.

An IMD report on Tuesday said the trough at mean sea level now ran from low pressure area over to the Comorin area and its neighborhood to the west central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast across the Gulf of Mannar and the Tamil Nadu coast.

 

Another low pressure area over Comorin area and adjoining north Sri Lanka coast now lay over Comorin area and its neighborhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.1km above the mean sea level. It is likely to emerge into the Southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours. Thereafter it is likely to move north­ north-west side and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours.

IMD director S Stella said that due to convergence of winds, rainfall will occur over coastal AP till November 7.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

 

