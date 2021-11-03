Nation Other News 03 Nov 2021 Ponzi scheme: ED att ...
Nation, In Other News

Ponzi scheme: ED attaches Rs 35.70-crore assets in Bengaluru

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2021, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 12:06 pm IST
The ED said preliminary probe suggests that around 2,420 persons had invested in the scheme
The ED is probing the money-laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The ED is probing the money-laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Assets worth Rs 35.70 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a probe into a Bengaluru-based ponzi scheme under which numerous people were allegedly duped, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach land, office spaces and residential flats in Bengaluru and bank and fixed deposits of Rs 1.49 crore held in the name of Vikram Investments and associates.

 

The ED case of money laundering was filed on the basis of a March 2018 FIR of the Bengaluru Police.

Police claimed that "partners and other associates of Vikram Investments like Raghavendra Srinath, K P Narasimhamurthy, M Prahlada, K C Nagaraj and Sutram Suresh cheated the general public by luring them to invest in Vikram Investments, promising high returns under the guise of commodity trading".

"The modus operandi adopted by the company was that they were involved in collecting investments from customers under the guise of commodity trading offering huge returns to the extent of up to 30-35 per cent per annum," the ED said in a statement.

 

The firm was not registered with any of the regulatory agencies including the Reserve Bank of India, it said.

"They ensured that customers would get back their first instalment as promised. This earned them trust and they lured customers to invest even more after which the company would stop paying them back money, including the principal amount," the statement said.

Some "high profile personalities also invested in this scheme in the hope of earning huge returns", it said.

"Initially, the company paid profits to the existing investors out of funds obtained from its new investors," the ED statement said.

 

Probe found that the company "used" LIC agents and others who would convince their friends and family to invest, and in exchange they got heavy commission.

The term ponzi is often used for illicit collective investment schemes, rules for which were introduced after a big spurt in illegal money-pooling schemes in the 1990s in the name of plantation companies that promised huge returns from tea and other plantations.

A typical ponzi scheme involves the operator collecting a large amount of money from investors and paying them returns from their own money or the money collected from subsequent investors, rather than from profit earned by the person or the entity operating such a scheme

 

The ED said preliminary probe suggests that around 2,420 persons had invested in the scheme and total investment was around Rs 417 crore out of which around Rs 331 crore was paid to the clients as profits and remaining Rs 86 crore was "embezzled" by Raghavendra Srinath and his associates.

"Srinath had deliberately delivered an exceptionally huge amount of net profit of around Rs 35 crore to one Mr R Krishna which was not possible in any prudent way," the ED investigation found.

...
Tags: ponzi scheme, ponzi scheme scams
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

K C Venugopal (Facebook)

Bypoll results: BJP losing its momentum, says Congress leader K.C Venugopal

Kerala High Court (PTI)

Baby kidnap case: Kerala HC postpones case to November 8 to await Anupama decision

Municipal Corporation workers fumigate a locality for prevention against dengue, malaria and chikungunya. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Sabarimala temple (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple opens for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha puja



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tigers entering from Maharashtra add to woes of Telangana forest officials

A senior officer working in Kagaznagar forest division said that they were under tremendous pressure because tigers are migrating from Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra and also because of a steady increase in the population of other animals. (DC file photo)

Speed up: PM Modi to vaccine makers

The PM also talked about increasing innovation in the pharmaceutical sector to make India a drug and vaccine manufacturing hub. (PTI)

Will rename Mumbai-Karnataka as Kittur Karnataka: Chief Minister Bommai

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai. (Photo:Twitter/File)

Zomato fires agent for schooling Tamil Nadu customer on Hindi

Zomato further said it was building a Tamil version of its mobile app. (Photo: PTI/File)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->