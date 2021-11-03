Nation Other News 03 Nov 2021 KTR visits six year ...
Nation, In Other News

KTR visits six year old Dalit rape victim at hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 3, 2021, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 8:58 pm IST
The girl was allegedly raped by TRS farmers coordination committee (FCC) mandal president Radharapu Shankar
K.T. Rama Rao, who returned from a successful tour of France, visited the Niloufer hospital where the Dalit minor girl is undergoing treatment and interacted with her parents. (Photo: Facebook)
Hyderabad: Stating that law would act tough against the culprit for raped on six-year-old Dalit girl, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday promised the parents of the victim better medical facilities at the Niloufer hospital.

The Minister, who returned from a successful tour of France, visited the Niloufer hospital where the Dalit minor girl is undergoing treatment and interacted with her parents. He inquired about the case and promised the parents that stern action would be taken against the accused for committing a heinous crime.

 

Later, Minister Rama Rao enquired with the doctors about the health conditions of the victim and directed them to provide good medical facilities. Mr Rao also gave assurances of financial help to the family of the victim.

On October 27, the six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by TRS farmers coordination committee (FCC) mandal president Radharapu Shankar (40). He was subsequently arrested by the police. Shankar's wife is the sarpanch of Almaspur village. The rape took place in Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

The girl was initially admitted to a local hospital but was later referred to Niloufer hospital in the city for better treatment. She was refused admission initially but after pressure was admitted.

 

The doctors assured the Minister that the girl's health is stable and she is recovering. A psychologist is providing counselling to her.

Tags: dalit girl, 6-year-old rape victim, k. t. rama rao, niloufer hospital, dalit minor girl
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


