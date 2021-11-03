Nation Other News 03 Nov 2021 Kerala's Sabari ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple opens for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha puja

ANI
Published Nov 3, 2021, 9:54 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 9:54 am IST
The temple would close at 9 pm after the puja and the devotees will be allowed through the virtual queue booking system
Sabarimala temple (Photo: PTI/File)
Pathanamthitta: Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sabarimala Temple in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala opened for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha Puja on Wednesday.

The temple would close at 9 pm after the puja and the devotees will be allowed through the virtual queue booking system, informed Travancore Devaswom Board.

 

The board added that the devotees will have to produce a vaccination certificate, showing they're fully vaccinated or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hrs.

The temple would open for a two-month-long pilgrimage season on November 15, further informed the board.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 6,444 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths on Tuesday.

